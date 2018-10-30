Populaire sportjournaliste laat borsten verkleinen: “Ik wil dat kijkers naar mijn gezicht kijken als ik praat” Sven Van Malderen

30 oktober 2018

20u48

Bron: News.com.au
Een populaire sportjournaliste heeft een borstverkleining laten uitvoeren. Niets speciaals, zal u zeggen. De reden voor die ingreep lokt echter wel de nodige reacties uit. "Ik wil dat de kijkers naar mijn gezicht kijken als ik aan het praten ben", aldus Natalia Jersonsky.

De 24-jarige Argentijnse heeft op sociale media een grote schare aanhangers. Via Instagram kregen 1,1 miljoen volgers haar regelmatig in bikini of een spannend broekje te zien, maar nu wil ze zich blijkbaar een iets serieuzer imago aanmeten.

In een filmpje dat Natalia net voor de ingreep maakte, legt ze haar motieven uit. Zo vertelt ze onder meer dat haar boezem in het verleden ook al voor de nodige problemen zorgde. “Op school werd ik gepest omdat mijn borsten niet wilden groeien. Ik werd onder meer ‘de platte’ genoemd. Terwijl mijn vriendinnen droomden van hun ridder op het witte paard wenste ik dat er gewoon iéts te zien zou zijn. Maar mijn verzoek werd duidelijk te gretig aanhoord en nu zit ik er mee.”

Ook professioneel kwamen er dus gevolgen: de kijkers van sportzender ESPN raakten soms te zeer afgeleid. “Ik wil dat mensen naar mijn gezicht kijken als ik aan het praten ben. Volgens mij zijn er enkelen die nu pas voor het eerst zullen zien hoe ik eruitzie”, klinkt het met een knipoog.

De keuze voor een borstverkleining was echter ook van medische aard. Die duivelse rugpijn, weet u wel. En ook op vlak van mode ziet Natalia nieuwe mogelijkheden. “Het lukte me nooit om een lingeriesetje van dezelfde maat te kopen. Een kleedje met een open rug? Daar kon ik ook alleen maar van dromen. Het is mijn lichaam en ik doe ermee wat ik wil.”

Vanuit haar ziekenhuisbed liet Natalia weten dat de operatie goed verlopen is. Ze bedankte haar fans voor de lieve berichtjes die ze achtergelaten hadden. Op de foto hieronder ziet u alvast een glimp van het uiteindelijke resultaat.