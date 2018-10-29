Parodiefoto’s Australische comédienne die body shaming wil tegengaan misbruikt voor dieetreclame IB

De Australische comédienne en actrice Celeste Barber (onder andere te zien in ‘The Letdown’ op Netflix) heeft al enkele jaren de lachers op de hand op Instagram. Bijna dagelijks parodieert ze daar de absurde poses die hyperslanke en beroemde modellen en andere fashionista’s zoals Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Beyonce etc. op hypergestylde foto’s aannemen om een product te promoten of zichzelf te tonen.

Onder de noemer #celestechangeaccepted doet Barber, een ‘gewone’ vrouw, de poses na, zonder de hulp van een heel team aan stylisten, coaches, fotografen, belichtingsmensen en make-upartiesten. Barber combineert vervolgens de twee beelden, schrijft er een droog of bijtend tekstje bij en zet ze online.

Sociaal commentaar

Het effect is niet alleen komisch, de beelden zijn ook een sterk sociaal commentaar op hoe (beroemde) vrouwen worden afgebeeld in onze westerse cultuur. “Het is nooit begonnen als een statement om body positivity (het accepteren van je lichaam zoals het is, red.) te promoten”, zegt Barber in The Guardian, al geeft ze toe blij te zijn dat de beelden als een commentaar op seksisme in de media worden geïnterpreteerd. “Ik word een beetje kriegel van fashionista’s die denken dat ze veel beter zijn dan anderen omdat ze toevallig slank zijn, gratis kleding mogen dragen en echtgenoten hebben die architect zijn. Het is alsof ze je expres met je neus op de feiten duwen: ‘dit is hoe wij leven, sorry voor jullie’- en dat steekt.”

Misbruik

Inmiddels heeft een bedrijf dat handelt in dieetproducten de beelden ook ontdekt. Zonder haar toestemming heeft het bedrijf dat adverteert via online 'marktplaats’ Wish Shopping beelden van de vrouw misbruikt als ‘voor’ beelden van een ‘voor’ en ‘na’-serie die zou moeten tonen dat hun afslankmiddel werkt. Dat in de voor- en na-beelden andere mensen te zien zijn (onder andere model Naomi Campbell), lijkt niet ter zake te doen.

Een fan attendeerde Barber op het misbruik van haar foto’s, waarop Barber het bedrijf via Twitter benaderde. “Hey @WishShopping, wat is dit? Jullie mogen mijn foto’s niet gebruiken, zeker niet om producten te verkopen die body shaming (het bevorderen van een gevoel van schaamte over het eigen lichaam, red.) promoten!”

Het bedrijf heeft de beelden inmiddels offline gehaald. Intussen blijven haar fans Barber verdedigen. “Dit is walgelijk”, schrijft iemand. “Ze hebben jouw briljante ironie gebruikt om geld te verdienen aan iets wat jij probeert te bestrijden!”

