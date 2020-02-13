Paaldanseres dondert zes meter naar beneden en stript verder mvdb

23u32 0 Bizar De paaldansact van een stripteaseuse in een nachtclub in Dallas is flink misgelopen. Genea Sky donderde van een hoogte van zes meter naar beneden, deed alsof er niets aan de hand was, en danste verder. Ook haar collega op het podium die ei zo na geraakt werd, bleef gelukkig ongedeerd. Beelden van de val gaan viraal. De stripteaseuse hield er een gebroken kaak, een verstuikte enkel en verschillende gebarste tanden aan over.

De gebroken kaak moest geopereerd worden. Genea zette maandagavond vanaf haar ziekenhuisbed een Instagramfilmpje online. “Ik krijg veel berichten met de vraag of alles oké met me is. Het had veel erger kunnen zijn. Het was vandaag een erg lange dag, mijn operatie is goed verlopen. Mijn kaak is dichtgenaaid, dus bel me alsjeblieft niet.”



De danseres verklaarde overweldigd te zijn door de vele steunberichten die ze kreeg. “Ik ben jullie erg danbkaar. Ik heb veel pijn, maar ben klaar om de lange weg naar het herstel te nemen zodat ik terug kan keren naar mijn normale leven.”



De val staat als een arbeidsongeval geboekt, maar of de verzekering van de XTC Cabaret-club zal tussenkomen, is nog maar de vraag. Haar striptease-inkomen volstaat niet om de medische kosten te dekken.



De vrienden van Genea stellen hun hoop nu in een GoFundMe-crowdfunding waar tot nu toe al 38.000 dollar is opgehaald.