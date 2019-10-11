Noelle verliest op eigen kracht 106 kilo in veertien maanden tijd: “Ik was zo zwaar geworden dat de weegschaal het begaf”
Dawson was als kind een getalenteerde gymnaste, maar wilde vreetbuien strooiden roet in het eten. Haar prestaties leden eronder, met als gevolg dat haar strenge coaches haar straftraining gaven.
De zin om te sporten verdween, in de plaats kwam een ongezonde obsessie voor eten. “Bijna twintig jaar lang heb ik me compleet laten gaan”, klinkt het uit haar mond.
“Toen ik Chris in 2004 leerde kennen, woog ik ongeveer 150 kilo. Ik wilde graag mama worden, maar het wilde in al die jaren niet lukken. Twee adoptiepogingen gingen de mist in. Door al die tegenslagen is mijn gewicht nog de hoogte ingegaan.”
Via pleegzorg lukte het Dawson uiteindelijk toch om vier kinderen onder haar hoede te krijgen. Twee jaar later volgde de kroon op het werk, met een eigen zwangerschap.
Maar in haar hoofd bleef het malen. “Wanneer komt de dag waarop ik niet meer wakker zal worden? Met die vraag ontwaakte ik elke ochtend. Het overgewicht raakte mij tot in het diepste van mijn ziel. Ik kon nog met moeite stappen of mijn schoenen aandoen, hoe moest ik me dan nog met mijn kinderen bezighouden?”
Op een dag was er enkel nog een foutmelding te lezen op haar weegschaal. “Ik dacht eerst dat het aan de batterijen lag, maar niet dus. Dat toestel ging maar tot 185 kilo. Ik had me nog nooit zó ellendig gevoeld. Als ik toen niet de beslissing genomen had om de boel drastisch om te gooien, zat ik hier nu niet meer.”
In de eerste elf maanden kwam de focus op haar voeding te liggen. Gedaan met drie à vier keer per week uit te gaan eten, nu ging Dawson resoluut voor het ketodieet. Lees: wel nog (een beetje) eiwitten, gezonde vetten en groenten, bijna geen koolhydraten meer. “Van zodra ik 90 kilo lichter woog, besloot ik er nog een schepje bovenop te doen. Eindelijk kon ik mij in het zweet gaan werken in de fitness. Ik schrok ook van de energie die ik plots in mijn lijf had... Na al die jaren in de zetel gaf me dat een ongelooflijke kick.”
Haar persoonlijke trainer spreekt vol lof over Dawson. “Ze was enorm vastberaden. Ze zat hier de hele tijd en wilde constant beter worden. Je zag dat ze een missie had.”
Restte er nog één groot probleem natuurlijk. “Ik was enorm trots op mezelf, maar het huidoverschot maakte me onzeker. Als ik aan het sporten was, hing dat vel daar maar te hangen.”
Vijf maanden geleden liet Dawson daarom een buikwand- en armcorrectie uitvoeren. Tegelijk koos ze ervoor om haar borsten te laten verkleinen en te liften. “Die ingrepen hebben mijn leven veranderd. Eindelijk weer vrijuit kunnen bewegen geeft mij een onbeschrijflijk gevoel. Ik kan mijn kinderen actief zien opgroeien, daar geniet ik elke dag opnieuw intens van. Het geeft me ook de motivatie om er te blijven voor gaan.”
“Ik heb veel over mezelf geleerd. De belangrijkste les was dat ik het wel degelijk waard ben. Ik voel me bevrijd van de ketting die al die tijd rond mijn nek hing en mij verhinderde om gelukkig te zijn.”
Haar man Chris heeft een nieuwe echtgenote in de plaats gekregen. “Ze heeft al die inspanningen duidelijk niet voor niets gedaan. In mijn ogen is ze op mentaal vlak nog het meest veranderd. Ze schittert nu echt.”
Toch nog een kanttekening bij het ketodieet: sterren als Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian en Rihanna zijn eraan verknocht, maar specialisten ter zake houden hun hart vast.
Wat houdt de nieuwste afslankhype nu precies in? Veel vetrijke producten, zoals boter, room, vlees en avocado, mag je blijven eten. Door net de koolhydraten te schrappen, gaat je lever ketonen produceren en spreek je je vetreserves aan.
“Wanneer je lichaam geen koolhydraten meer krijgt, zal het eerst z’n glycogeen opgebruiken”, zegt Theo Niewold als hoogleraar Voeding en Gezondheid aan de KU Leuven. “Eens het glycogeen is opgebrand, verdwijnt ook het water. Dat verklaart waarom je na één dag diëten al spectaculair kan afvallen. Van zodra je weer gewoon eet, keren de kilo’s terug.”
Vanaf de tweede dag schakelt je lichaam over van een glucose-metabolisme naar een vet-metabolisme, vult het diensthoofd dieetafdeling van het UZ Antwerpen aan. “Je lichaam is er immers op voorzien om bij extreme schaarste te kunnen overleven”, zegt Michaël Sels. “De hersenen gebruiken dan ketonen -een afvalstof van de vetverbranding- als energiebron.”
“Het ketodieet is een heel eenzijdig dieet”, stelt Sandra Bekkari. “Mensen die het nauwgezet volgen, gaan zelfs bepaalde groente- en fruitsoorten niet meer eten omdat ze te veel koolhydraten bevatten.”
“Koolhydraten zijn niet slecht, we moeten gewoon de goede eruit kiezen en de juiste hoeveelheid ervan eten. Die in suiker en koekjes zijn niet aan te raden, maar in talloze andere producten zoals volkoren graanproducten, peulvruchten en fruit zitten wel gezonde koolhydraten met vitamines, mineralen en vezels die ons lichaam nodig heeft. Ik ben dus geen voorstander van het schrappen van alle koolhydraten.”
Er zijn ook verschillende bijwerkingen. “Vaak wordt gezegd dat je meer energie krijgt van het ketodieet”, gaat Bekkari verder. “Dat kan na een tijdje inderdaad zo zijn, maar in het begin ben je doodmoe. Je lichaam is het niet gewoon om zijn brandstof elders te halen dan uit koolhydraten. Je lichaam moet leren om op vetverbranding over te schakelen, wat zorgt voor de gekende ketogriep. Die uit zich in een vermoeid en zwak gevoel.”
“Een ander groot nadeel is de stinkende adem. Doordat je lichaam in ketose gaat, wordt er immers ook een acetongeur gevormd die niet zo aangenaam is voor je entourage. Tot slot krijg je ook te weinig vezels binnen en de kans op voedingstekorten is reëel. Om die reden worden er ook meestal voedingssupplementen aangeraden.”
“Het is daarentegen wél goed om sterk bewerkte suikers te schrappen. De gemiddelde Belg eet 40 kilogram suiker per jaar. Door dat ingrediënt even te schrappen, ontwen je je drang naar zoetigheid”, besluit Bekkari.
Kortom: als je koolhydraten gaat schrappen, zal je snel gewicht verliezen. De vraag is alleen of het gezond is en of het een levensstijl kan worden.
