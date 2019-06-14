Nieuwe Instagram-filter Instameat: verpak jezelf in een bakje vlees Redactie

14 juni 2019

20u15

Bron: AD 0 Bizar Met een nieuwe filter op Instagram zie je je hoofd veranderen in vlees in een bakje. De Nederlandse kunstenaar Caio Vita heeft er wereldwijd succes mee. Er zit een serieuze boodschap achter deze op het eerste gezicht jolige, maar ook een beetje lugubere filter.

“Instameat begon met het idee dat we onszelf constant verkopen op social media’’, vertelt de van oorsprong Braziliaanse Vita aan de website The Best Social Media. “Social media maakt een soort handelswaar van onze identiteit, en succes wordt gemeten met volgers en likes. Datingapps dragen ook een steentje bij aan het idee dat we vlees zijn, klaar voor consumptie.”



De filter is ‘open voor interpretatie’, iedereen doet en bedoelt er iets anders mee. “In Brazilië hebben sommige mensen van kleur het filter gebruikt onder begeleiding van het nummer A Carne van Elza Soares. Dat nummer zegt ‘Het goedkoopste vlees op de markt is het zwarte vlees’. Het nummer gaat over politiegeweld en racisme tegen mensen van kleur in Brazilië.”

Ook veganisten en vegetariërs houden van de filter; zij leveren er kritiek mee op de vleesindustrie.