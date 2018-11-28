Moeder met overgewicht ziet onflatterende foto van zichzelf en besluit haar leven om te gooien. Twee jaar later is ze een succesvolle bodybuilder
Twee jaar geleden werd Rachel samen met haar man op de foto gezet bij het trouwfeest van een vriendin. Toen ze de foto later terugzag, schrok ze. Hoe ze eruit zag strookte totaal niet met het beeld dat ze van zichzelf had over hoe ze dácht dat ze eruit zag. Na twee zwangerschappen woog de vrouw een goede 101 kilo en was haar BMI gestegen tot 47,1: dat betekende dat ze morbide obees was en haar overgewicht potentieel dodelijk.
Het confronterende beeld én de wetenschap dat ze constant moe was, waardoor ze “niet de moeder kon zijn die ik wilde zijn voor mijn kinderen”, zorgden ervoor dat Rachel serieus aan het lijnen sloeg. Ze stopte met het kopen en consumeren van bewerkte voedingsmiddelen, fast food en alcohol en begon met het eten van organische geteelde groenten en fruit en zorgde ervoor dat ze alleen nog maar gezond en onbewerkt voedsel in huis had. Daarnaast begon ze met sporten en al snel was ze drie tot zelfs zes keer per week in de fitnesszaal te vinden.
Altijd moe
“Na mijn zwangerschappen was ik behoorlijk aangekomen, maar toen ik zestien kilo kwijt was, dacht ik dat ik er weer heel goed uitzag”, vertelt Rachel. “Maar het zien van de foto’s van het trouwfeest van mijn beste vriendin, zette me weer met de beide voeten op de grond: ik was nog steeds te dik”, zegt de vrouw uit Bellingham in de staat Washington in de VS. “Ik besloot dat het genoeg was geweest en dat ik op deze manier niet de moeder kon zijn die ik wilde: ik was altijd moe en kon nooit eens echt met m’n kinderen ravotten. Ik wilde de moeder zijn die achter haar kinderen aan holt als ze met hun karts aan het rijden zijn, niet de moeder die altijd uitgeput op de bank hangt.”
Kick
Het vele trainen gaf Rachel al gauw een kick, waardoor ze het ook steeds beter volhield. “Ik ben zo trots op hoe ver ik gekomen ben, vanaf het moment dat ik nog zwaar overgewicht had en depressief was tot het moment dat ik me als een atleet begon te voelen en ik trots een rolmodel voor mijn kinderen ben geworden”, zegt Rachel, die nu zo’n zestig kilo weegt en een vetpercentage van slechts 16% heeft. “Ik had deze transformatie zelf nooit voor mogelijk gehouden. Als iemand me dit twee jaar geleden verteld zou hebben, zou ik hem uitgelachen hebben!”
“Betere mama”
Naar eigen zeggen voelt Rachel zich beter dan ooit én is ze ook een betere moeder geworden voor haar kinderen Lauren en Decklan. “Ik herinner me dat ik sociale situaties vermeed omdat ik fysiek constant zo uitgeput was, maar nu vind ik het juist fijn om onder de mensen te zijn”, zegt de vrouw. “Het was belangrijk voor me om dingen met mijn kinderen te kunnen doen, om mijn dochter te kunnen leren hoe ze een handstand doet. Voorheen kon ik nauwelijks de trap op en af. Maar nu vragen mijn kinderen om mijn spierballen aan hen te laten zien, zodat ze er foto’s van kunnen nemen!”, lacht Rachel.
Bodybuilding
En haar spieren tonen, doet Rachel graag. De vrouw is inmiddels een succesvolle bodybuilder, die al enkele prijzen mee naar huis mocht nemen. “Ik had altijd al eens mee willen doen in zo’n competitie, waarbij je figuur en je lichaam worden beoordeeld", vertelt Rachel, die inmiddels ook gezondheids- en fitnesscoach is en inmiddels al verschillende bodybuildingwedstrijden gewonnen heeft. “Ik ben eindelijk een atleet, na twee zwangerschappen en nadat ik meer dan honderd kilo gewogen heb. Ik ben trots op mezelf!”
