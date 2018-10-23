Maria bevalt van drieling, maar die buik verdwijnt niet zomaar: “Dat frustreert me” Sven Van Malderen

23 oktober 2018

12u54

Die enorme buik is hier al eens de revue gepasseerd. Maar opmerkelijk: Maria Nordø Jørstad blijft ook foto's van haar lichaam maken nu ze daadwerkelijk bevallen is van haar drieling. Kwestie van het taboe rond die harde realiteit te doorbreken.

“Vier weken na de geboorte van mijn drie baby’s en er hangt nog steeds zo’n vreemde lap vlees aan mijn lijf”, schreef de Noorse op haar Instagram-account. “Ik ben een beetje verbaasd dat die buik nog niet kleiner geworden is. Dat frustreert me, ik sta dan ook niet te springen om deze foto te delen.”

“Gelukkig doet het litteken van de keizersnede intussen geen pijn meer. In de voorbije twee dagen voelde ik me bijna weer de oude.”

“Het zat al in mijn achterhoofd om ook na de bevalling foto’s te blijven maken”, vertelt Maria. “Volgens mij is het ook interessant om de keerzijde te tonen, weinig mensen zijn daar zo open over. Ikzelf wist bijvoorbeeld niet dat het zo lang duurde vooraleer die buik echt verdwijnt. Dit is de realiteit voor heel wat vrouwen, maar je ziet er amper foto’s van.”

De lovende reacties doen haar alvast deugd. “Eindelijk eens iemand die ‘echte’ foto’s toont”, klinkt het onder meer. Of nog: “Ik vind het erg dat we in zo’n schijnheilige wereld leven. Niet elke vrouw heeft meteen weer een prachtig lichaam na een zwangerschap.” En: “Bedankt voor je moed en je eerlijkheid. Veel liefde en respect vanuit Duitsland.”

Maria startte met haar Instagramaccount ‘Triplets_of_copenhagen’ omdat ze besefte dat ze iets vrij unieks kon verwezenlijken. In Denemarken zijn er jaarlijks nog geen dertig vrouwen die bevallen van een drieling.

Het resultaat mag er alvast wezen: de producer van documentaires heeft intussen 233.000 volgers, waaronder zelfs enkele mama’s die zelf een drieling op de wereld gezet hebben.

“Er is de voorbije jaren een kleine revolutie aan de gang”, stelt de vrouw. “Steeds meer vrouwen vinden het oké om hun verhaal te delen, denk maar aan #MeToo. Vroeger was dat toch allemaal meer taboe.”

Maria zal haar frustraties blijven delen tot ze zich weer kan verzoenen met haar lichaam. “Na mijn eerste bevalling raakte ik vrij snel weer in vorm, maar nu... Ach, ik wil zo snel mogelijk opnieuw normale kleren kunnen dragen. Die zwangerschapsbroeken wegen veel te zwaar.”