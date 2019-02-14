Lottowinnares wil nieuw vriendje 69.000 euro per jaar geven: “Er zijn honderdduizend kandidaten, maar hoe weet ik nu wie enkel op mijn geld uit is?” Sven Van Malderen

14 februari 2019

21u48

Bron: The Sun 0 Bizar Zot zijn doet geen zeer, ook niet in het geval van Jane Park (23). De Schotse won op haar zeventiende 1 miljoen pond (1,15 miljoen euro) met EuroMillions, maar op amoureus vlak bleef ze op haar honger zitten. Drie maanden geleden kwam de jongedame uit Edinburgh met een opmerkelijk voorstel op de proppen: haar volgende vriend zou van haar 69.000 euro per jaar krijgen. Of dat volstond om op valentijn van straat te zijn? Nee dus... Jane werd overspoeld door honderdduizend (!) sollicitaties, maar nu weet ze niet meer of die snoodaards haar echt zien zitten of enkel op haar geld uit zijn.

Park werd in 2013 plots bekend als ‘de jongste miljonair van Groot-Brittannië’. Maar geluk in het spel bracht ongeluk in de liefde. Ze was wel even samen met X Factor-finalist Sam Callahan, maar betrapte hem op vreemdgaan. Daarna had ze nog een relatie met voetballer Jordan Piggott, ook die eindigde echter in mineur.

Laat er ons dan maar een afvalrace van maken, dacht ze. De jonge miljonaire lanceerde een website voor kandidaten die haar hart wilden veroveren. Als klap op de vuurpijl zou de gelukkige elk jaar nog een stevig bedrag incasseren ook. “Ik dacht dat zowat honderd mannen hun kans zouden wagen, maar het zijn er intussen honderdduizend geworden”, vertelde Jane vanmorgen op een radioshow. “Ik zal samen met mijn team streng moeten selecteren. Het resultaat is wel dat ik nog vrijgezel ben op valentijn. Ik zal mezelf dan maar op een McDonald’s-ontbijt moeten trakteren.”

“Elk potentieel lief bekijk ik met achterdocht”

Jane wil trouwens nog even de puntjes op de i zetten. “De schijn is nu gewekt dat ik iemand zou betalen om mijn vriend te zijn. Maar zo was het niet bedoeld: die 69.000 euro zou hij aan mij moeten uitgeven, hij mag enkel kiezen waaraan hij die centen spendeert.”

“Voor de buitenwereld zal dit hele gedoe er wel vreemd uitzien, maar onderschat mijn uitgangspositie niet. Ik ben nog maar 23 en ik weet nooit zeker of al die kerels bij mij willen zijn voor de liefde of voor mijn geld. Elk potentieel lief bekijk ik nu met achterdocht. Het was beter geweest als hij diegene was die zo rijk was, dan zat ik niet met zo veel vragen.”

“Wat is de zin van mijn leven?”

Jane spendeerde haar fortuin tot hiertoe vooral aan een mooie auto, een luxueus appartement en nieuwe borsten. “Materiële zaken heb ik genoeg, maar voor de rest leid ik een leeg bestaan”, klonk het in een eerder interview. “Wat is de zin van mijn leven nu? Ik dacht dat dat geld mijn leven tien keer beter zou maken, maar het is tien keer slechter geworden.” De jongedame overwoog zelfs al om de Lotto-bazen een proces aan te doen omdat ze haar leven “kapotgemaakt” hadden.