Liefde kan ingewikkeld zijn: eerste Britse homo-ouder valt nu als een blok voor de vriend van zijn... dochter
De selfmade miljonair is van plan om te scheiden van Tony (55), maar voorlopig leven de drie mannen en vijf kinderen nog gezellig onder hetzelfde dak. Gelukkig is hun villa met tien slaapkamers in Florida daar wel groot genoeg voor.
“Scott en ik zijn halsoverkop verliefd op elkaar geworden”, vertelt Barrie in ‘The Sun’. “Ik vind het stom voor Tony dat ik die gevoelens gekregen heb, zeker gezien Scott nog zo jong is. Maar het plaatje klopt, ik zou graag met hem trouwen.”
“Nee, dit is geen midlifecrisis. Ik meen het echt met hem, anders had ik wel gewoon een Porsche 911 gekocht. Maar ik snap dat onze situatie nogal speciaal is. Het lijkt hier wel een kleine commune, nu we met acht mensen samenwonen.”
40.000 euro voor eicellen
Saffron moet nu dus toekijken hoe haar ex zoete broodjes bakt met haar vader. “Maar voor de kinderen lijkt me dit toch de meest stabiele oplossing. Papa heeft er gewoon een nieuwe kameraad bij”, klinkt het.
Barrie en Tony werden in 1999 het allereerste homokoppel in het Verenigd Koninkrijk dat officieel erkend werd als wettelijke ouders. Beide mannen hadden sperma afgestaan, met Saffron en Aspen kregen ze dan ook elk hun eigen kind. De eicellen van een zekere Tracie McCune zorgden voor de bevruchting, Rosalind Bellamy fungeerde nadien als draagmoeder. Saffron en Aspen zijn dus ‘slechts’ halfbroer en halfzus, ook al werden ze op hetzelfde moment geboren.
Het gesplitste embryo waaruit Aspen geboren werd, werd ingevroren. Vier jaar later werd op die manier zijn genetische tweelingbroer Orlando geboren. Negen jaar geleden kwamen tot slot Dallas en Jasper ter wereld. Barrie had in die periode zo’n 40.000 euro betaald aan een Braziliaans model om haar eicellen te mogen gebruiken, iets wat hem op de nodige kritiek kwam te staan.
Schouder om op te huilen
Met de gezondheid van Tony (foto hierboven) ging het intussen de verkeerde richting uit. In 2006 kreeg hij af te rekenen met mondkanker, vorig jaar belandde hij in het ziekenhuis met osteoradionecrose (het kaakbot dat afsterft na radiotherapie; nvdr). Scott werd voor Barrie meer en meer een schouder om op uit te huilen.
“We sliepen al heel lang in aparte bedden omdat ik te luid snurkte. Van seks kwam niets meer in huis, onze relatie werd op den duur platonisch. Mensen mogen kritiek hebben, maar we hebben het toch langer volgehouden dan het gemiddelde heterokoppel.”
“Harde tijden”
“Ik zie Tony nog doodgraag, hij is mijn ware liefde”, aldus Barrie. “Maar gaandeweg zijn we van geliefden getransformeerd in gewone vrienden. Komt daar nog bij dat hij in de voorbije drie jaar zwaar op de sukkel geraakt is met zijn gezondheid. Het zijn harde tijden geweest, in de eerste plaats voor hemzelf natuurlijk.”
“Op sommige dagen werd het echter ook mij te veel. Ik bracht veel tijd door met Scott. Negen maanden geleden begon ik te beseffen dat ik iets voor hem begon te voelen.”
Kalverliefde
“De relatie tussen Saffron en Scott was op dat moment al een tijdje voorbij”, gaat Barrie verder. “Ze hebben nooit seks gehad omdat ze nog zo jong was, eigenlijk was het niet meer dan kalverliefde. Scott heeft er nooit een geheim van gemaakt dat hij biseksueel is, misschien is het ook daarom nooit echt serieus tussen hen geworden.”
“Gek genoeg was het Tony die mij het eerste duwtje gaf. Als het slecht zou aflopen met hem wilde hij dat ik gelukkig zou worden met Scott. Ik sputterde eerst nog tegen. Ik was dubbel zo oud, wat dacht hij wel? Wilde hij misschien van me af, vroeg ik voor de grap. Maar hij meende het dus serieus.”
En dan moest het nieuws nog aan Saffron verteld worden. “In eerste instantie reageerde ze gepikeerd, maar Tony wist haar te overtuigen dat het toch een goed idee was. Nu ze ziet hoe gelukkig we zijn met elkaar heeft ze het aanvaard.”
“Tony en ik hebben nu elk ons eigen deel van het huis. Eigenlijk is er niets veranderd, behalve dan dat er nog iemand in mijn kamer ligt”, besluit Barrie.
