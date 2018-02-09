Koppel reist platzak door Nieuw-Zeeland: “Er is zoveel liefde in de wereld”
Via ‘dumpster diving’, het afgaan van vuilnisbakken van winkels op zoek naar nog bruikbaar eten, soepkeukens en afgekeurde of overgebleven producten uit lokale winkels komen de Duitse Anna en de Australiër Enoch aan hun ‘dagelijks brood’. Slapen doen ze waar ze een plek aangeboden krijgen en als dat niet lukt, zetten ze ergens hun tent op.
Al liftend verplaatsen ze zich door het land. In de drie weken die ze nu onderweg zijn, hebben ze nog geen cent uitgegeven. En dat is indrukwekkend, als je weet dat de afstand vanaf de ecologische commune Wilderland in de baai van Coromandel – waar de twee elkaar drie maanden geleden leerden kennen - via hoofdstad Auckland tot Wellington een kleine duizend kilometer bedraagt. “We willen geen deel meer uitmaken van de ratrace”, leggen de twee uit in de Nieuw-Zeelandse media. “We weten dat we kunnen leven zonder geld, we wilden zien of het ook zou lukken om te réizen zonder geld”, zeggen de twee, die voor noodgevallen wel nog een beroep kunnen doen op hun spaargeld.
Day 6: Be. Organics! Just making our way to the Motorway, we passed this cute little #organic shop and decided to have a look. We asked the friendly lady for some leftovers or fruit they have to sort out and that's what she could give us. Beautiful #apples, #pears, #nectarines and #peaches. Apart from #foodsharing and #recycling, we are really passionate about the organic lifestyle so if you buy stuff, maybe try to buy it in organic stores like this one! A big thank you to #beorganics in #mountmanganui ❤ #freefrommoney #freedom #nomoneyneeded #travelwithoutmoney #livingwithoutmoney #love #equality #mtmanganui #tauranga #newzealand #hitchhiking #backpacking #foodsharing #freefruit #fruitoftheday #change #love #happyanna
Soepkeuken
Tot nu toe heeft het koppel vrij probleemloos kunnen reizen, slechts een keer hebben ze in een soepkeuken moeten eten, bij hun aankomst in hoofdstad Wellington. “We vinden niet dat we daarmee mensen die het écht nodig hebben beroven van hun eten. Veel van de mensen die daar komen eten, hebben ook inkomens. Het is een dienst die wordt geleverd. We nemen het niet af van mensen die het meer nodig hebben”, klinkt het. “We leven naar onze idealen en zijn vrij van geld. Dat dit ons lukt laat zien hoeveel liefde er in de wereld is.”
Day 4: Abundance In the morning, Anna wanted to take a rest in the park, so Enoch decided to go on the daily food mission in #morrinsville. Anna couldn't believe her eyes when he came back an hour later with an abundance of fruit and pastries. 🍞🥐🥞 We are actually speechless. This time, Enoch was asking for yesterday's food and we were lucky: All the bakeries had some leftover pastries and they were all very happy to share them with us! The friendly folks in the local fruit store even gave us some fresh #apples, #plums, #apricots, #peaches and #oranges! 🍊🍏🍑 An enormously big THANK YOU to the people at #loxyandcoeatery, #burmestercafe, #thevegebin and #goldenbakehouse. We so appreciate your helpfulness! #nomoneyneeded #freefrommoney #life #livingfree #cheaptravel #hitchhiking #travelwithoutmoney #adventure #newzealand #freefood #freedom #foodsharing #nowaste #helpfulness #love #blessed #morrinsville #newzealand #backpacking #traveling #changetheworld
Principes of privileges
Niet iedereen denkt daar hetzelfde over. Nadat een artikel onder de kop 'privileges of principes' over het koppel in de Nieuw-Zeelandse media verscheen, kreeg het koppel een lawine aan negatieve reacties over zich heen. Veel Nieuw-Zeelanders roepen de twee op "naar huis te gaan" en hun land niet als een "gratis speeltuin" kunnen gebruiken. "Jullie zijn niet zelfvoorzienend. Elke dienst, zetel, boot, park, douche, prullenbak etc. die jullie op jullie zogenaamde 'vrije wereldreis' gebruikt hebben, is mogelijk gemaakt door hardwerkende mensen die belastingen betalen. Dat is de grote denkfout die jullie maken", schrijft iemand op de Facebookpagina 'Free From Money' die het koppel heeft aangemaakt om hun reis te documenteren.
Day 5: Food and Faith Sharing We started our fifth day in Morrinsville. We were picked up quickly by the lovely Linda and exported to Matamata, the Hobbiton town, as a pit stop before #hitchhiking to Tauranga. In Matamata there are plenty of cafes and restaurants open where we went and preached the waste-free and food sharing gospel (The act of sharing excess or 'waste' food and gifting it to people in need). Some shops are bound by legislation to throw away food if customers had been served it, regardless of it's condition. Some businesses claim they have zero waste practices already. A few places were incredibly generous with their fresh or 'nearly perished' food and we received them gratefully. Thankyou so much to all the businesses in Matamata that listened to our #freefrommoney stories and our positive food sharing propaganda, a special shout out to #osteria , #redberrysupermarket, #odelemzcafe and #dewdropinncafe for your ears, your hearts, your offers and your beautiful establishments. We gifted a gifted chocolate slice to our new friend Mary-Anne who drove us through the #kaimairanges to #themount at the north end of Tauranga. Enoch set out on a mission down the main stretch of The Mount where food establishments jostled with tourists from cruise ships, locals and backpackers from all over the world. He went into just about every store that would have potential leftovers or food scraps, with mixed success. Enoch heard of an organisation called #Goodneighbour and they were already working with a few businesses, who prepare meals for them from 'potential waste' and volunteers pick the meals up and give them to people who are in need of food. Good on you!!! There were some businesses who would rather throw away their losses than give them away. There were businesses who claimed they had minimal or zero waste already. Some businesses looked at Enoch as if he was a beggar, with distaste and saying they don't give away free food- missing the point of the waste-free gospel. We get that you are businesses and trying to avoid losses- we don't ask you to give away what is valuable to you, maybe just what can't sell which can be gifted! Read on ⬇️⬇️
Reacties