Koppel reist platzak door Nieuw-Zeeland: “Er is zoveel liefde in de wereld” IB

09 februari 2018

03u45

Bron: stuff.co.nz, newshub.co.nz 13 Bizar De 25-jarige Enoch en Anna reizen al enkele weken zonder geld door Nieuw-Zeeland. Om te kunnen overleven doen ze een beroep op vreemden, die ze om een slaapplek, een rit naar de volgende stad of om eten vragen. “We leven naar onze idealen en zijn vrij van geld. Dat dit ons lukt laat zien hoeveel liefde er in de wereld is.”

Via ‘dumpster diving’, het afgaan van vuilnisbakken van winkels op zoek naar nog bruikbaar eten, soepkeukens en afgekeurde of overgebleven producten uit lokale winkels komen de Duitse Anna en de Australiër Enoch aan hun ‘dagelijks brood’. Slapen doen ze waar ze een plek aangeboden krijgen en als dat niet lukt, zetten ze ergens hun tent op.

Al liftend verplaatsen ze zich door het land. In de drie weken die ze nu onderweg zijn, hebben ze nog geen cent uitgegeven. En dat is indrukwekkend, als je weet dat de afstand vanaf de ecologische commune Wilderland in de baai van Coromandel – waar de twee elkaar drie maanden geleden leerden kennen - via hoofdstad Auckland tot Wellington een kleine duizend kilometer bedraagt. “We willen geen deel meer uitmaken van de ratrace”, leggen de twee uit in de Nieuw-Zeelandse media. “We weten dat we kunnen leven zonder geld, we wilden zien of het ook zou lukken om te réizen zonder geld”, zeggen de twee, die voor noodgevallen wel nog een beroep kunnen doen op hun spaargeld.

Soepkeuken

Tot nu toe heeft het koppel vrij probleemloos kunnen reizen, slechts een keer hebben ze in een soepkeuken moeten eten, bij hun aankomst in hoofdstad Wellington. “We vinden niet dat we daarmee mensen die het écht nodig hebben beroven van hun eten. Veel van de mensen die daar komen eten, hebben ook inkomens. Het is een dienst die wordt geleverd. We nemen het niet af van mensen die het meer nodig hebben”, klinkt het. “We leven naar onze idealen en zijn vrij van geld. Dat dit ons lukt laat zien hoeveel liefde er in de wereld is.”

Principes of privileges

Niet iedereen denkt daar hetzelfde over. Nadat een artikel onder de kop 'privileges of principes' over het koppel in de Nieuw-Zeelandse media verscheen, kreeg het koppel een lawine aan negatieve reacties over zich heen. Veel Nieuw-Zeelanders roepen de twee op "naar huis te gaan" en hun land niet als een "gratis speeltuin" kunnen gebruiken. "Jullie zijn niet zelfvoorzienend. Elke dienst, zetel, boot, park, douche, prullenbak etc. die jullie op jullie zogenaamde 'vrije wereldreis' gebruikt hebben, is mogelijk gemaakt door hardwerkende mensen die belastingen betalen. Dat is de grote denkfout die jullie maken", schrijft iemand op de Facebookpagina 'Free From Money' die het koppel heeft aangemaakt om hun reis te documenteren.