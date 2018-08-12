Juf moet elke dag verschillende bussen nemen om op school te geraken, maar dan krijgt ze plots verrassing van haar leven Sven Van Malderen

12 augustus 2018

15u20

De hardwerkende lerares van haar kinderen de verrassing van haar leven bezorgen: voor minder ging CEO Courtney Adeleye uit Aalabama niet. Aan de fantastische beelden te zien, is die poging meer dan geslaagd.

Courtney heeft met The Mane Choice haar eigen merk van haarproducten opgericht. Toen ze opving dat de juf in kwestie elke dag verschillende bussen moest nemen om op haar eigen school te geraken, aarzelde ze geen moment. Ze kocht haar een gloednieuwe wagen, die ze -met strik- liet afleveren op de parking.

Courtney en haar echtgenoot wilden het mooie moment voor geen geld ter wereld missen. De leerkracht was zo verrast dat ze in tranen uitbarstte. "Menen jullie dit echt? Ik kan het niet geloven. Jullie beseffen niet hoeveel dit voor mij betekent", klinkt het. Fijn detail: het is de elfjarige dochter van de weldoeners die het ontroerende filmpje maakte.

"Liefste persoon ter wereld"

"Het is de eerste keer dat ze met een nieuwe wagen de baan op kan. Maar dit is zo verdiend, zij is de liefste persoon ter wereld", aldus Courtney.

De vrouw kreeg het opmerkelijke busverhaal van haar man te horen. "Stel je voor, elke dag in die bittere kou of loden hitte. Ze heeft zich jarenlang ingezet voor onze dochters. Hij vond dat we nu iets voor haar moesten doen... Dat hoef je mij geen twee keer te zeggen. Succes hebben betekent voor mij ook anderen in je rijkdom laten delen."

Gezond kapsel

Courtney is op dat vlak inderdaad niet aan haar proefstuk toe. Zo betaalt ze bijvoorbeeld wekelijks een rekening van een van haar volgers op sociale media. Met het 'Pay my bill'-project heeft ze al meer dan 150 mensen een serieuze duw in de rug gegeven.

De vrouw begon haar carrière als verpleegster. Met haar medische achtergrond toonde ze via YouTube hoe ze haar kapsel gezond hield. Dat concept sloeg zo fel aan dat ze haarproducten voor zwarte dames in Amerika begon te ontwikkelen. Haar middeltjes zijn intussen in meer dan 20.000 winkels te koop. En met succes: in vier jaar tijd zorgde de verkoop voor een opbrengst van 25 miljoen dollar (22 miljoen euro).