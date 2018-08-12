Juf moet elke dag verschillende bussen nemen om op school te geraken, maar dan krijgt ze plots verrassing van haar leven
Courtney heeft met The Mane Choice haar eigen merk van haarproducten opgericht. Toen ze opving dat de juf in kwestie elke dag verschillende bussen moest nemen om op haar eigen school te geraken, aarzelde ze geen moment. Ze kocht haar een gloednieuwe wagen, die ze -met strik- liet afleveren op de parking.
Courtney en haar echtgenoot wilden het mooie moment voor geen geld ter wereld missen. De leerkracht was zo verrast dat ze in tranen uitbarstte. "Menen jullie dit echt? Ik kan het niet geloven. Jullie beseffen niet hoeveel dit voor mij betekent", klinkt het. Fijn detail: het is de elfjarige dochter van de weldoeners die het ontroerende filmpje maakte.
"Liefste persoon ter wereld"
"Het is de eerste keer dat ze met een nieuwe wagen de baan op kan. Maar dit is zo verdiend, zij is de liefste persoon ter wereld", aldus Courtney.
Insecurity will have you gossiping about people you should be taking notes from! . Jealousy is one of the greatest sins because people think they aren’t sinning because they are not “hurting” anyone. But jealously has caused more setbacks in careers, relationships and life. . There’s no need to hate on someone because they are doing the things you want to do. There’s no need to hate on someone because they are in a position you want to be in. If your first instinct is to think of something negative when you hear about someone doing great things...you need to check yourself. . Sometimes we say “oh I’m just playing”....but you’re not. You’re unhappy and it’s making you feel insecure. But you have no reason to be. We are all a work in progress. . “Keisha” got a new car! But she can’t afford it! . “Tasha” started a new business. But that’s a dumb idea! . “Tanya” started a new workout program. She still ain’t gone lose weight! . “John” is going on a vacation. I been there before...it wasn’t fun. . Just STOP! Don’t miss out on your blessing because of a toxic mentality. . You think you are doing good but you could be doing great if you prayed for a clean heart and mind. . You will never get to where you want to be until you change your way of thinking. . Learn to be HAPPY for people. Being happy for people will cost you nothing. But being jealous will cost you EVERYTHING! #CourtneyAdeleye . This isn’t anything I’m necessarily going through. God just put this on my heart to share with you! . If you are reading this message you are just as blessed as Beyonce! Believe me.....things could be much worse! . Material things do not dictate our blessings. Show God that you can handle being happy for others so he can grant you all the desires of your heart! 💜 . So when you see someone winning, it’s not the time to hate.....it’s the time to CELEBRATE!
De vrouw kreeg het opmerkelijke busverhaal van haar man te horen. "Stel je voor, elke dag in die bittere kou of loden hitte. Ze heeft zich jarenlang ingezet voor onze dochters. Hij vond dat we nu iets voor haar moesten doen... Dat hoef je mij geen twee keer te zeggen. Succes hebben betekent voor mij ook anderen in je rijkdom laten delen."
Gezond kapsel
Courtney is op dat vlak inderdaad niet aan haar proefstuk toe. Zo betaalt ze bijvoorbeeld wekelijks een rekening van een van haar volgers op sociale media. Met het 'Pay my bill'-project heeft ze al meer dan 150 mensen een serieuze duw in de rug gegeven.
De vrouw begon haar carrière als verpleegster. Met haar medische achtergrond toonde ze via YouTube hoe ze haar kapsel gezond hield. Dat concept sloeg zo fel aan dat ze haarproducten voor zwarte dames in Amerika begon te ontwikkelen. Haar middeltjes zijn intussen in meer dan 20.000 winkels te koop. En met succes: in vier jaar tijd zorgde de verkoop voor een opbrengst van 25 miljoen dollar (22 miljoen euro).
Reacties