Joyrider die zich filmde met 308 km/uur op snelweg in Johannesburg opgepakt tijdens begrafenis

A man arrested for alleged reckless and negligent driving after posting a video of his vehicle driving at more than 300km/h has been granted bail by the Midrand Magistrate Court. Phumlile Ncube (36) was granted bail of R1000. He will be back in court on March 13. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/45m9syIp2U

Yusuf Abramjee(@ Abramjee)