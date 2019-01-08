Instagrammodel met 9 miljoen volgers wijst kritiek op vermeend gephotoshop af: “Dit is letterlijk zoals het is” jv

10u53 0 Bizar Het Australische fitnessmodel Tammy Hembrow (23) is megapopulair op Instagram, waar ze maar liefst 9 miljoen volgers heeft. Gisteren postte ze er een pikante foto die al 450.000 likes kreeg, maar ook veel kritiek voor vermeend gephotoshop. Je moet al erg oplettend zijn om te zien waarom. Hembrow raadt de criticasters alvast aan om eerst nóg eens goed te kijken.

Vele reacties suggereerden dat Tammy Hembrow, model en mama van twee kindjes, het beeld van zichzelf in bikini aan het zwembad bewerkt had. Het bewijs? Kijk naar de zwembadtegels achter haar. De betegeling vertoont inderdaad rare kronkels. Reacties als #photoshopqueen bleven dan ook niet uit. Anderen gokten op optisch bedrog. Nog anderen leken dan weer toch vooral oog te hebben voor de verschijning van het schaars geklede model zelf: “Oh, zijn er ook tegels te zien?”

Hembrow wees de criticasters in een edit van haar Instagrampost terecht: “Vóór iemand nog commentaar wil geven op hoe de tegels ‘gephotoshopt’ zijn, kijk eerst nog eens goed en stel dan vast dat de tegels een bocht maken voor de overgang naar het gedeelte waar ik op zit. Lol. Dit is letterlijk hoe het zwembad is.” Hembrow voegde er nog aan toe dat haar Instagram vol met foto’s van haar lichaam staat.

In augustus kwam het Australische model nog in het nieuws toen ze op een draagberrie werd afgevoerd van het feestje voor de 21ste verjaardag van Kylie Jenner. Ze was naar eigen zeggen oververmoeid en had, met een jetlag in de leden, “niet mogen drinken”.