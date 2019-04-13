Instagrammers onder vuur voor levensgevaarlijke zwembadfoto mvdb

Twee Amerikaanse wereldreizigers liggen onder vuur voor hun zwembadfoto die ze namen op het Indonesische eiland Bali. Het plaatje leverde hen naast tienduizenden likes vooral verwijten op.

Kody Workman (32) en zijn vriendin Kelly Castille (33) trokken naar een badencomplex in de bosrijke omgeving van de stad Ubud. Te zien is hoe Kody al kussend Kelly vasthoudt, terwijl die laatste met bijna haar hele lichaam over de rand van het metershoge zwembad in de leegte bungelt. “Wat een idiote foto. Straks valt een van jullie te pletter, allemaal voor een Instagramfoto”, klonk het onder meer.



De twee verklaarden aan tv-zender Fox News dat de foto niet is wat het lijkt. Onder het bewuste zwembad is nog een lager bassin gelegen. Een eventuele val zou zo gebroken worden. Kody en Kelly zijn de mening toegedaan dat hun veiligheid nooit in het gedrang is gekomen. “Het zou bij een val enkel tot wat opspattend water hebben geleid”. Wie dacht dat de foto een ingeving van het moment was, heeft het mis. Het koppel zegt dagenlang te hebben nagedacht over de invalshoek van de camera.

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@positravelty) op 02 apr 2019 om 16:27 CEST