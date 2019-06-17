Instagramkoppel vraagt botweg geld om te kunnen reizen: “Gaan werken is te schadelijk voor ons” Sven Van Malderen

Bron: News.com.au 7 Bizar 10.000 euro: dat bedrag hoopt een Instagramkoppel in de wacht te slepen om hun reis met de tandem naar Zuid-Afrika te bekostigen. Waarom Catalin Onc en Elena Engelhardt niet gewoon gaan werken? “Te schadelijk voor ons”, klinkt het. Maar hoe zijn de tortelduifjes er tot nu toe dan in geslaagd om de wereld af te reizen? “Mijn moeder sponsort ons. Zij neemt twee jobs voor haar rekening”, luidt het eerlijke antwoord van de getatoeëerde twintiger. De teller van de inzamelactie staat na zes dagen toch al op 200 euro.

Bali, Nepal, Italië, Londen, Parijs, Denemarken,... Aan fraaie bestemmingen geen gebrek op de Instagrampagina van dit koppel uit het Duitse Hessen. Dat Catalin en Elena nu botweg geld vragen voor hun volgende onderneming schiet bij de meerderheid van hun volgers echter in het verkeerde keelgat.

“We hebben geen andere keuze, anders kunnen we onze activiteiten niet verderzetten”, aldus Catalin. “Sommigen zullen wel vinden dat we moeten gaan werken en dat dit gebedel moet stoppen. Maar als onze foto’s zo’n impact hebben op andermans leven hebben we eigenlijk geen keuze. Ja, we zouden model kunnen spelen en snel geld verdienen, maar we willen niet meedoen aan die consumptiedrang. Op dit moment zou een normale job schadelijk voor ons zijn.”

Of het dan wel zo koosjer is dat zijn moeder alle kosten voor haar rekening neemt? “We hebben nooit geld gevraagd aan haar, ze helpt ons gewoon graag. Helaas blijft er voor haar op die manier niet veel meer over. Mama, ik wil dat je weet dat je het niet enkel voor ons doet. Onze duizenden volgers genieten volop mee. Tijdens mijn recente trektochten in de Himalaya heb ik gezien hoe anderen leven en heb ik ook meer over mezelf geleerd. Ik zou het egoïstisch van mezelf vinden om Instagram vaarwel te zeggen.”

“We zouden een fake luxeleventje kunnen leiden en enkel daarmee uitpakken, zoals de meesten op sociale media doen. Maar daar kiezen we bewust niet voor. We komen er eerlijk voor uit dat we weinig hebben en daar leren we veel uit.”

Het ingezamelde geld moet onder meer dienen om fietsen, wieleruitrustingen, logement en simkaarten in de verschillende landen te kunnen kopen. “Zo kunnen we jullie continu op de hoogte houden van onze belevenissen. Een dollar, een zetel, een tuin voor onze tent,... Alle hulp is welkom.”

“We zouden lange teksten kunnen schrijven over mentaal welzijn en hoe belangrijk het is om uit je comfortzone te stappen. We zouden met woorden kunnen uitdrukken hoe mooi reizen is, maar wij verkiezen om het jullie te tonen. Minder praatjes, meer actie. Daarom hebben we jullie nodig. Samen kunnen we het verschil maken.”

De reacties op die oproep laten aan duidelijkheid niets te wensen over. “Je moeder werkt dubbel zo hard om jullie trip te kunnen betalen. Hoe zit het met haar mentaal welzijn, denk je? Dit is één grote grap, jouw hoge eigendunk is gewoon belachelijk”, klinkt het. Of nog: “Het enige wat jullie promoten, is luiheid. Geld vragen aan vreemden om jullie permanente vakantie te bekostigen, is een van de meest narcistische zaken die ik ooit gezien heb.”

Zelfs hun trouwste fans beginnen er zich vragen bij te stellen. “Ik volg jullie al een hele tijd en vind jullie leuk, maar dit lijkt me puur een tripje voor jullie eigen plezier. Ik zie niet in wat iemand anders daaraan kan hebben.”

“Ik ben depressief. Ik verlaat nooit mijn huis. Reizen zou mijn leven een nieuwe boost kunnen geven, maar geen haar op mijn hoofd dat eraan denkt om anderen daarvoor te laten opdraaien.”