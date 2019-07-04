Influencer verkoopt haar eigen badwater: 27 euro per potje, in mum van tijd uitverkocht SVM

04 juli 2019

21u41

Bron: Daily Mail 29 Bizar Een potje met badwater verkopen voor 27 euro? Veel gekker moet het in de wereld van influencers niet meer worden. En toch werd de absurde actie van Belle Delphine (20) een denderend succes. Na twee dagen bleek de voorraad in haar webshop al uitverkocht.

De pittige jongedame heeft op Instagram bijna vier miljoen volgers verzameld. Veel talent heeft ze daar niet voor nodig: zich verkleden als een sexy figuurtje uit de game- of animewereld (Japanse teken- en animatiefilms; nvdr) volstaat ruimschoots. Vooral pruiken met felle kleuren en elfenoortjes lijken daarbij onmisbare attributen.

Delphine steekt niet onder stoelen of banken dat het haar om geld te doen is. Op donatieplatform Patreon kan u haar al beginnen sponsoren vanaf 1 dollar (0,90 euro). Wie 2.200 euro op tafel legt, krijgt toegang tot exclusieve selfies en het gewaagdere werk.

Daarnaast verkoopt de prettig gestoorde meid ook posters met haar eigen foto op én gepersonaliseerde muismatjes. Maar haar laatste vondst, die slaat werkelijk alles. “Ja, dit is echt badwater”, leest de advertentie op haar site. “Gebotteld terwijl ik in bad zit te spelen. Dit water mag enkel voor sentimentele doeleinden gebruikt worden, strikt verboden dus om het goedje op te drinken.”

Het gekke idee blijkt opnieuw een schot in de roos, tot groot ongeloof van Delphine zelf. “Zo’n stevige respons had ik zeker niet verwacht. In twee dagen tijd zijn er vijfhonderd exemplaren de deur uitgegaan. Het was de bedoeling om iets grappigs te verkopen, en blijkbaar is het me nog gelukt ook.”