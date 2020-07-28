Identieke tweeling deelt alles, tot hun bedpartner toe: “En nu willen we via IVF gelijktijdig zwanger van hem worden” Sven Van Malderen

28 juli 2020

21u45

Bron: This Morning 2 Bizar Anna en Lucy Decinque zijn een absoluut begrip in tweelingland. De 34-jarige zussen uit Perth (Australië) doen elke mogelijke activiteit samen: ze trekken continu dezelfde outfit aan, gaan op hetzelfde moment naar het toilet én slapen met hun gemeenschappelijke vriend in hetzelfde (kingsize) bed. Nu willen de twee dames ook nog gelijktijdig zwanger van hem worden via IVF.

Hun koosnaampje -de meest identieke tweeling ter wereld- hebben ze in ieder geval niet gestolen. “We willen samen oud worden en uiteindelijk ook samen sterven”, stelde Lucy in de Britse ontbijtshow ‘This Morning’.

Maar eerst dus nog dat andere project. “We willen onze zwangerschap samen beleven”, vulde Anna aan. “In het kader van een IVF-behandeling willen we daarom nu onze eicellen gelijktijdig laten invriezen. Het wordt een uitdaging, maar dat geldt voor alles in ons leven. We willen nu eenmaal constant hetzelfde ervaren.”

Zal de teleurstelling dan niet overheersen als de ene een jongen krijgt en de andere een meisje? “Ach nee, zolang de baby’s maar gezond en gelukkig zijn”, antwoordde Lucy. “Het is ons meer om het proces van de zwangerschap te doen.”

“Meteen gekust op eerste avond”

Voor mecanicien Ben Byrne is het ongetwijfeld een hele klus om beide dames tevreden te houden. “Onze moeder slaagt er niet altijd in om ons uit elkaar te houden, maar hij kon dat al vanaf de eerste dag”, klinkt het. “Op de avond dat we hem leerden kennen, hebben we hem meteen allebei gekust.”

“Onze vorige liefjes probeerden ons altijd uit elkaar te halen”, gaat Lucy verder. “Zij snapten duidelijk niet hoe innig onze band is. Ben behandelt ons daarentegen altijd op gelijke voet, van jaloezie is geen sprake. Als hij Anna een kus geeft, zal hij meteen erna hetzelfde doen bij mij. Hij heeft trouwens niet te klagen, hij krijgt dubbel zoveel liefde als iemand anders.”

Wordt het soms toch niet te verstikkend? “We maquilleren ons op hetzelfde moment, we gaan op hetzelfde uur slapen en we krijgen op hetzelfde moment honger. Is dat overdreven? In onze ogen niet. Wij willen ons leven op die manier leiden en daarmee basta.”