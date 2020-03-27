Zo ga je veilig op date in tijden van corona Steven Alen

27 maart 2020

23u13 2

Jeremy Cohen uit het New Yorkse Brooklyn tovert een glimlach op veel gezichten met enkele hartverwarmende video’s die hij maakte over daten in tijden van social distancing. Hij zag Tori Cignarella dansen op een dak, en stuurde haar een drone met zijn telefoonnummer. De twee raakten aan de praat, en organiseerden samen een etentje, hij op zijn balkon en zij op haar dak. Cohen deed er nog een schepje bovenop, en ging bij haar langs in een grote plastic bal. En ja, die was ontsmet.

Bekijk de volledige video’s:

1. De ontmoeting

2. Het etentje

3. De plastic bal