Wow! Dit gebeurt er wanneer een architect besluit banketbakker te worden: wiskundige taarten en futuristische cakes om je vingers bij af te likken
De wiskundige taarten van de Oekraïense Dinara Kasko zien er totaal anders uit dan de traditionele taarten en cakes die we kennen. Voor haar ontwerpen maakt ze dan ook gebruik van complexe algoritmes en diagrammen, waardoor ze haar taarten de vorm van geometrische modellen, avant-garde sculpturen en 3D-modellen kan geven. Uiteindelijk laat ze op basis van die op de computer gemaakte ontwerpen siliconen mallen gieten waar ze haar taarten in kan vormgeven.
Cake Apricot with my Cloud mould that now is produced by @silikomartprofessional pic.twitter.com/4ZwWYEy3iW link
Om te zorgen dat haar artistieke, eetbare creaties ook echt gerealiseerd kunnen worden met suiker, bloem en boter, werkt ze samen met een team van wiskundigen, wetenschappers en beeldhouwers. Zelf zegt Kasko dat ze “altijd iets interessants en fris wil maken. Ik probeer te bewijzen dat het combineren van verschillende beroepen, kennis- en levenssferen kan leiden tot interessante en fantastische dingen."
So... this is a cake. WHAT?! Yep, this is what happens when an architect becomes a pastry chef. Custom molds made with a 3D printer then filled with creamy, cakey goodness <3 Delicious edible art by #DinaraKasko on the site today: https://t.co/1kC7gz97RY pic.twitter.com/NeDnGnlqbz link
Hoewel de taarten er bijzonder intrigerend en futuristisch uitzien, smaken ze wel heel traditioneel en worden ze gewoon van de ‘klassieke’ ingrediënten gemaakt: de meesten hebben een basis van cake en een vulling van fruit of chocolade en room.
Wie thuis zelf aan de slag wil, kan de siliconen bakvormen van Dinara hier kopen.
Cheesecake with goat cheese and cranberries for Dulcypas N. 451, pastry magazine from Spain @revistadulcypas. I had wanted to make this dessert for a long time. It wasn't easy to cope with these chocolate rings. The secret is simple: the decor has to be thin, then the rings won't break and will perfectly fit together, and of course patience. Ingredients: sponge cake, crispy layer with dried cranberries, cranberry mousse, cranberry raspberries confit, mousse with goat cheese, chocolate decoration. My classes: November 6-12 Moscow December 4-6 Romania @icephotelschool . Чизкейк с козьим сыром и клюквой. Я хотела сделать это пирожное очень давно, первая попытка соединить шоколадные кольца была ещё в прошлом марте. Однако справиться с ними оказалось не так просто. И вот наконец все получилось 👏🏻 Секрет прост: декор должен быть тонким, тогда кольца не ломаются и отлично стыкуются друг с другом, ну и конечно терпение. Состав: бисквит, хрустящий слой с сушенной клюквой, клюквенный мусс, конфи клюква-малина, мусс с козьим сыром, шоколадный декор. Классы: 6-12 Ноябрь Москва @sugar_art_studio 4-6 Декабря Румыния @icephotelschool . #dinarakasko #cake #desserts #pastrychef #chefstalk #okmycake #pastry #pastryinspiration #cakes #kharkov #харьков #pastryart #sweets #geometry#art#redcake
This project was made for the presentation of new chocolate Ruby. The idea was to create a set of elements (cakes) that together would form a single composition. As a result, we got algorithmically modeled cake that consisted of 81 individual cakes, every single was unique in shape. This composition was made using a graphical algorithm editor Grasshopper that can build forms from the simple to the awe-inspiring. Inspyred by Matthew Shlian we took a pyramid and changed the tilt of each object and the area of each top plane, programming and scripting the set of cakes. All of the cakes are different. Inside: mousse with chocolate Ruby and meringue, ganache Ruby. I added a berry confit to the recipe to emphasize the berry flavor of chocolate and add accent. Also the biscuit with Ruby, with raspberries and of course a crispy layer with chocolate and royalty. . Этот проект был сделан специально для презентации нового шоколада Ruby от Cacao Barry в Шанхае. Идея заключалась в том, чтобы создать множество элементов (пирожных), которые вместе будут формировать единую композицию. В итоге мы получили динамический рисунок который состоит из 81 пирожного, каждое из которых уникально по форме. Эта композиция была сделана с использованием специального графического редактора алгоритмов Grasshopper, который может генерировать формы от простых до совершенно впечатляющих. Под впечатлением работ Matthew Shlian мы взяли пирамиду и изменили наклон каждого объекта и площадь каждой верхней плоскости, программируя набор пирожных. Все они разные по форме. Внутри: мусс с шоколадом Руби и меренгой, ганаш Руби, чтобы подчеркнуть ягодный вкус шоколада и добавить акцент я добавила в рецепт ягодное конфи, также бисквит с Руби с малиной и конечно хрустящий слой с шоколадом и роялтином. @dinarakasko #grasshopper3d #rhino3d#okmycake #pastryinspiration #chocolatejewels #pastryart #cake #kharkov #харьков #chefsofinstagram #gastroart #pastryart #dinarakasko #chefstalk #pastry #chefs #instadessert #foodporn #beautifulcuisine #siliconemould #baking #cakes #dessert #cakestagram #dessertporn #parametric #art #geometry #designmilk#торт#artselect
My new 🍒Cherry Cake. The cake looks like real berries! Would you like to take one? 😉 The cake was made for the new issue of @sogoodmag You can order the silicone mould and read more about the project on my website www.DINARAKASKO.com By the way follow me on Twitter, FB and YouTube . Inside: chocolate sponge cake, crispy layer, berry confit with @luxardousa Maraschino, cherry cremeux with @valrhonausa Manjari, chocolate mousse (gluten-free recipe). . Торт в моей новой форме 🍒Вишни. Это был интересный проект, над которым работали вместе с дизайнером Андреем Павловым, который работает с параметрическим моделированием. Создание формы было не из лёгких, много раз ее изменяли, двигали вишенки, меняли размеры и печатали несколько раз, пока не получили самый оптимальный результат. В итоге торт в этой форме смотрится очень реалистично, да и в велюре ничем не хуже! Внутри очень вкусный вишнёвый торт с ликёром Luxardo Maraschino, шоколадом Valrhona Manjari, конечно же конфи из вишни, хрустящий слой, шоколадный бисквит и ганаш, для покрытия любая нейтральная глазурь горячего приготовления из краскопульта. Заказать форму, а также прочитать о том как создавался этот проект можно у меня на сайте www.DINARAKASKO.com и в журнале @sogoodmag А вам нравится эта форма? 😃 . #dinarakasko #cake #desserts #cherry #pastrychef #chefstalk #okmycake #pastry #pastryinspiration #cakes #kharkov #харьков #pastryart #glazing #cherries #cherriescake #gastroart #foodporn #valrhona #valrhonausa #dessert #instadessert #foodart
