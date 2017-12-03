Winnares 'beste job ter wereld' wil verder als 'travel influencer': "Hoogtepunt? Zwemmen met haaien op Bahama's"
Voor haar droomjob bij ThirdHome - een soort luxe Airbnb - zette de 28-jarige Australische Sorelle Amore maar liefst 17.000 andere kandidaten opzij. Haar taak? Verslag uitbrengen in woord en - vooral - beeld van twaalf extravagante optrekjes in een kleine drie maanden tijd. Landen die Amore onder andere bezocht waren Schotland, Marokko, de Bahama's, Costa Rica, China en Australië. Een lijstje om serieus jaloers op te zijn.
Today was an interesting day. I think it was the first time it properly sunk in that I actually am living the best life. My days are disgustingly awesome. I spend my days trying the best foods, driving around a golf cart, swimming in my backyard pool, exploring Dominican Republic's best nature spots, getting a tan, diving, meeting new amazing people, getting fit. Don't get me wrong, the workload is still there and at times I don't get much sleep, but this is the Best Job after all. And it all grew from a tiny speck of belief and hope that my life is going to be incredible, rather than that mini disaster I was surviving through at the beginning of the year dealing with yup...depression. Just shows life can change in an instant. Never give up hope. Keep marching on! @3rdhome #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWorldly #ExploreMore
Volgens Amore viel ThirdHome voor haar "naturel". Maar wat zeker ook meespeelde, was haar ervaring als YouTube-ster, als bevlogen reizigster en als fotografe. In een opwelling was ze twee jaar geleden verhuisd van Australië naar IJsland, waar ze duchtig aan het fotograferen sloeg. Met onder andere schaarsgeklede selfies in de sneeuw maar ook met toeristische infotainmentvideo's wist ze al snel een serieuze schare fans te bekoren. Ze rondde de kaap van 100.000 volgers op Instagram en kreeg de status van 'influencer'. De ongeveer 30.000 euro die ThirdHome haar betaalde, was voor het bedrijf dan ook een goedkope investering, gezien de wereldwijde publiciteit die het eruithaalde.
This is part of the Puntacana Resort in the Ecological Reserve. Having the whole place to myself, diving into this perfectly clear blue refreshing water and swimming with little turtles was a huge treat for my last day in the Dominican Republic. If some of you are @caseyneistat fans, you'd recognize this place from one of his video. My video is coming...once I catch up on all the videos, photos, articles I am creating on the road. Speaking of - my new sexy Yellowstone National Park video is out. It's really pretty. You should have a look and give it a like. Link in bio✊🏻 #BestJobOnThePlanet #DominicanRepublic #StayWorldly #Puntacana @3rdhome
Haar wereldreis begon begin juli in een prachtig Schots kasteel. Maar haar drie topfavorieten waren de Bahama's, Costa Rica en China. Op de Bahama's genoot Amore van het warme water, waarin ze samen met schildpadden én haaien zwom. Costa Rica had een unieke woonst in het regenwoud met vijf verdiepingen, twaalf slaapkamers en acht personeelsleden in petto. Van China, waar ze nabij de Grote Muur verbleef, herinnert ze zich blijvend het warme onthaal.
Sorelle Amore is zich ervan bewust dat ze in nog geen drie maanden tijd méér mocht meemaken dan sommigen in hun hele leven. "Het was heel intens, maar het is zeker een van de hoogtepunten uit mijn leven", zegt ze. Al moest er wel degelijk ook getravakt worden. Het was een uitdaging om altijd klaar te staan met de camera en er ook altijd fotogeniek uit te zien. Amore bracht verder vele uren in het vliegtuig door, vaak alleen. Ze mocht wel iemand meepakken, maar gedurende zeven weken van de 12 wekentrip deed ze dat bewust niet.
Haar toekomstplannen? "Doen wat ik nu doe." Kan je haar ongelijk geven?
I tried stand up paddle boarding in The Bahamas for the first time...and I did it topless. Since I haven't seen a soul around my villa, it seems only natural to experience freedom at the ultimate level. 😏 I then followed up my paddle board session with a skinny dip. Because freedom. The ocean here feels like a warm bath. I never want to leave. #BestJobOnThePlanet #Bahamas #DreamComeTrue @3rdhome #StayWorldly
They filmed bits of Jurassic Park at this beach. The jungle surrounding the pristine beach is something I've never seen before. The beauty was so overwhelming that I fell over. All travel thanks to the legendary luxury home travel exchange club @3rdhome. Love you guys. #CostaRica #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWorldly
The very last video ever for the Best Job On The Planet is now live. It's a wrap up of the whole time I was on the road so if you want a summary of everything that occurred over the last 4 months, that's the video for you! Link in bio. ---------------------------------------------------- Here's a life update on things I've been up to since this whole crazy adventure finished. Honestly it's been amazing that life gave me a break. For the first time in my life I can take a breather and know that I'm ok. I didn't grow up in a wealthy family (not even close), so having money behind me now is a massive comfort blanket. I'm able to concentrate on me and what I want to do. It's an opportunity to really discover myself. ---------------------------------------------------- I've started an acting class, also unrelated to that, I accidentally landed an ad casting (basically walked in to a casting studio randomly and got the job 😱). . . I've been getting really fit. Lots of pole dancing, lots of yoga. Lots of eating well. Lots of laughing with friends. . . I completed a freediving course and training up to hopefully complete the advanced freediving course before I'm off in January back to Iceland. Completely hooked on this sport. . . I've been approached by INSANE companies for work which blows my mind. So I'm prepping for that. . . Soon most of my attention will be on YouTube. I feel most free when I'm creating videos and have some wicked videos planned for you guys. I'm excited to full steam ahead with my YouTube career. . . I think it's only wise I create a full video series on how to nail the life of a travel influencer. I landed this life and so can you. Travel influencers are in full demand right now and I have all the insights into how it works! (Let me know if videos on this topic would be of interest to you!) . . All in all, just as in this picture, I'm filled with gratitude, relief and hope. Not bad for a girl that was heavily depressed just 5 months ago 💪🏻🕺🏻🎉 ---------------------------------------------------- #Travel #TravelInfluencer #Bali #girlsborntotravel
