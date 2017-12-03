Winnares 'beste job ter wereld' wil verder als 'travel influencer': "Hoogtepunt? Zwemmen met haaien op Bahama's" Joeri Vlemings

12u48

Bron: news.com.au 0 Sorelle Amore Als ze er een hoogtepunt moet uitpikken, dan wel het zwemmen met haaien op de Bahama's. Het leukste van het web Sorelle Amore is terug van haar onvergetelijke avontuur met "de beste job ter wereld". Dat betekende: dik betaald reizen naar paradijselijke locaties in twaalf landen in evenveel weken tijd. Ze heeft een indrukwekkende top drie gedistilleerd. Ze wil nu graag gewoon voortboeren als 'travel influencer' én het aanleren aan anderen: "Dit leven is fantastisch, waarom zou je die job niet willen doen?"

Voor haar droomjob bij ThirdHome - een soort luxe Airbnb - zette de 28-jarige Australische Sorelle Amore maar liefst 17.000 andere kandidaten opzij. Haar taak? Verslag uitbrengen in woord en - vooral - beeld van twaalf extravagante optrekjes in een kleine drie maanden tijd. Landen die Amore onder andere bezocht waren Schotland, Marokko, de Bahama's, Costa Rica, China en Australië. Een lijstje om serieus jaloers op te zijn.

Volgens Amore viel ThirdHome voor haar "naturel". Maar wat zeker ook meespeelde, was haar ervaring als YouTube-ster, als bevlogen reizigster en als fotografe. In een opwelling was ze twee jaar geleden verhuisd van Australië naar IJsland, waar ze duchtig aan het fotograferen sloeg. Met onder andere schaarsgeklede selfies in de sneeuw maar ook met toeristische infotainmentvideo's wist ze al snel een serieuze schare fans te bekoren. Ze rondde de kaap van 100.000 volgers op Instagram en kreeg de status van 'influencer'. De ongeveer 30.000 euro die ThirdHome haar betaalde, was voor het bedrijf dan ook een goedkope investering, gezien de wereldwijde publiciteit die het eruithaalde.

This is part of the Puntacana Resort in the Ecological Reserve. Having the whole place to myself, diving into this perfectly clear blue refreshing water and swimming with little turtles was a huge treat for my last day in the Dominican Republic. If some of you are @caseyneistat fans, you'd recognize this place from one of his video. My video is coming...once I catch up on all the videos, photos, articles I am creating on the road. Speaking of - my new sexy Yellowstone National Park video is out. It's really pretty. You should have a look and give it a like. Link in bio✊🏻 #BestJobOnThePlanet #DominicanRepublic #StayWorldly #Puntacana @3rdhome Een foto die is geplaatst door S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) op 30 aug 2017 om 19:31 CEST

Haar wereldreis begon begin juli in een prachtig Schots kasteel. Maar haar drie topfavorieten waren de Bahama's, Costa Rica en China. Op de Bahama's genoot Amore van het warme water, waarin ze samen met schildpadden én haaien zwom. Costa Rica had een unieke woonst in het regenwoud met vijf verdiepingen, twaalf slaapkamers en acht personeelsleden in petto. Van China, waar ze nabij de Grote Muur verbleef, herinnert ze zich blijvend het warme onthaal.

They told me it would be paradise. And paradise it is. #ThirdHome #StayWorldly #BestJobOnThePlanet #TravelMore Een foto die is geplaatst door S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) op 22 aug 2017 om 08:34 CEST

Sorelle Amore is zich ervan bewust dat ze in nog geen drie maanden tijd méér mocht meemaken dan sommigen in hun hele leven. "Het was heel intens, maar het is zeker een van de hoogtepunten uit mijn leven", zegt ze. Al moest er wel degelijk ook getravakt worden. Het was een uitdaging om altijd klaar te staan met de camera en er ook altijd fotogeniek uit te zien. Amore bracht verder vele uren in het vliegtuig door, vaak alleen. Ze mocht wel iemand meepakken, maar gedurende zeven weken van de 12 wekentrip deed ze dat bewust niet.

Haar toekomstplannen? "Doen wat ik nu doe." Kan je haar ongelijk geven?

I tried stand up paddle boarding in The Bahamas for the first time...and I did it topless. Since I haven't seen a soul around my villa, it seems only natural to experience freedom at the ultimate level. 😏 I then followed up my paddle board session with a skinny dip. Because freedom. The ocean here feels like a warm bath. I never want to leave. #BestJobOnThePlanet #Bahamas #DreamComeTrue @3rdhome #StayWorldly Een foto die is geplaatst door S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) op 29 aug 2017 om 15:11 CEST

This was seconds after I saw a little turtle swim right past our villa. Popping his head through the water that is so bright blue and turquoise it almost seems fake. 📷 @sherbetbirdie_photography #BestJobOnThePlanet #ThirdHome #StayWorldly Een foto die is geplaatst door S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) op 04 sep 2017 om 14:32 CEST

"And I do my little turn on the catwalk." If only you could have seen how awkward and long it was for me to get this photo. Oh, oh I mean...hem hem. "I'm a model you know what I mean." Een foto die is geplaatst door S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) op 22 aug 2017 om 16:03 CEST

They filmed bits of Jurassic Park at this beach. The jungle surrounding the pristine beach is something I've never seen before. The beauty was so overwhelming that I fell over. All travel thanks to the legendary luxury home travel exchange club @3rdhome. Love you guys. #CostaRica #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWorldly Een foto die is geplaatst door S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) op 06 sep 2017 om 15:15 CEST