Video van kleutertjes die elkaar in de armen vliegen, gaat opnieuw viraal: “Nu besef ik het belang van die knuffel pas echt” ADN

09 juni 2020

11u40

Bron: Today, ABC News, CNN 52 Het leukste van het web Het is een beeld dat wereldwijd harten doet smelten: twee kleine beste vriendjes, een wit en een zwart kleutertje, die elkaar op straat tegenkomen en elkaar letterlijk in de armen vliegen. De beelden gingen in de herfst van vorig jaar al eens viraal, en nu – tijdens de grote Black Lives Matter-protesten - nog eens. Dubbel zo hard zelfs. Velen zien in de knuffel een prachtig sprankeltje hoop voor een betere toekomst.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Het beroemde filmpje van kleuters Maxwell (2) en Finnegan (3) uit New York City begon eind mei opnieuw rond te gaan op Twitter en toverde intussen een lach op het gezicht van miljoenen mensen. “Never forget”, schreef DJ Kam Bennett uit Minneapolis als bijschrift bij het guitige clipje. Minneapolis, niet toevallig de stad waar het grootschalige en intussen wereldwijde protest tegen racisme en politiegeweld begon na de dood van George Floyd op 25 mei.

Never forget 💛 pic.twitter.com/RFcMfBmwME DJ Kam Bennett(@ KameronBennett) link

Belang

Volgens de ouders van de zwarte Maxwell en de witte Finnegan is het geen toeval dat de beelden nu weer volop circuleren. “We hadden aanvankelijk nooit verwacht dat deze video het internet zou veroveren”, vertelt de papa van Maxwell, Michael Cisneros, aan Today. “Ze waren gewoon zichzelf. Maar het was wel een geweldig moment. Nadat ik het op Facebook plaatste, ontplofte het gewoon. Ik zag toen niet goed waarom het zo populair was, wat het belang van die knuffel was. Maar nu zie ik het. Het is een bron van hoop. Het toont liefde en een blik op wat de toekomst zou kunnen zijn, mochten we onze kinderen op een andere manier opvoeden. Ik heb al berichtjes gekregen van mensen over heel de wereld.”

“We zien dat mensen de clip weer volop beginnen te delen”, voegt Dan McKenna, papa van Finnegan, toe in een interview met ABC News. “Het is nu ook gewoon relevanter dan ooit.”

Beste vrienden

De twee kindjes zijn trouwens nog steeds de allerbeste vrienden.

Met een nieuwe gezamenlijke Instagramaccount vol schattige kiekjes hoopt de mama van Finnegan mensen hoop te bieden. “Ik heb het gemaakt om tot liefde en verandering te inspireren in de strijd tegen racisme”, legt Erica Russo McKenna uit. Aan CNN zegt ze nog dat de twee elkaar perfect aanvullen. “Finnegan is een durfal, Maxwell is voorzichtiger. Zo dagen ze elkaar voortdurend uit. Je kan hun vriendschap echt wel speciaal noemen.”