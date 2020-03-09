Van ‘tomboy’ tot ‘meest sexy mama ter wereld’: het was “even wennen” voor juf Joleen (43) Joeri Vlemings

09 maart 2020

14u09

Joleen Diaz uit San Francisco geeft les op de lagere school, maar haar 104.000 volgers verleidde ze op een andere manier. Plots werd ze gebombardeerd tot "meest sexy mama ter wereld". Allemaal door een video die haar dochter van 19 op sociale media postte. Iedereen stond versteld dat de twee dames geen zussen waren, maar wel degelijk moeder en dochter. "Het was even wennen", zegt Joleen Diaz over haar onverwachte roem.

43 jaar is de lerares uit San Francisco, maar ze wordt doorgaans een pak jonger geschat. Sommigen zien in haar het wat oudere zusje van Meilani Parks, die 19 is en daarmee wel degelijk 24 jaar jonger dan Diaz. Ze zijn ook geen zusjes: Meilani zegt mama tegen Joleen. Eerder vertelde Diaz al dat ze zichzelf uiterst goed verzorgt, het geheim waarom ze er jong blijft uitzien. Zo smeert ze elke dag zonnecrème, ook wanneer het bewolkt is in Californië.

In een interview met Fox News zegt Diaz dat zij en haar dochter allebei “in shock” waren na de “overrompelende” aandacht van over de hele wereld. “Dat ben ik helemaal niet gewoon, het was aanpassen voor mij”, zegt ze. Maar nu kunnen zij en haar dochter er best mee leven dat “alle ogen op hen gericht zijn”. Diaz is wel blij dat haar eigen leerlingen - tussen 8 en 10 jaar - minder interesse tonen in het hele gedoe rond de sexy lerares, lacht ze.

Die uitstraling had ze naar eigen zeggen niet altijd. Ze groeide op in Guam als een ‘tomboy’, schetst ze zichzelf. “Ik was dat magere kind met het groezelige haar. Ik word trouwens ook niet zo fris wakker en ga al evenmin zo mooi opgemaakt slapen.”

De lerares kreeg de flatterende roepnaam van “meest sexy mama van de wereld”. Door Meilani Parks. “Het begon met een video die mijn dochter op social media zette, zoals andere kinderen dat doen over knappe mama’s”, herinnert Joleen Diaz zich. De beelden gingen viraal en de rest is geschiedenis. “Het leukste van de voorbije weken vond ik de kennismaking met zo vele nieuwe mensen vanuit de hele wereld. Zo velen die mij steunen.”

Ze is ook aanhanger van het cliché dat schoonheid van binnen zit. Haar raad: zoek bij jezelf iets “om van te houden”. “Iedereen kan zo wel iets in zichzelf vinden dat je kan bekoren en waar je je zelfvertrouwen uit haalt.” Verder wil ze haar fans aansporen om, net zoals Diaz zelf, er een gezonde levensstijl op na te houden.