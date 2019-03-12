Tweet van zoon doet klanten plots toestromen in nieuwe donutzaak van papa jv

12 maart 2019

15u17

Bron: nbcnews 0 Het leukste van het web “Mijn papa is droevig omdat niemand naar zijn nieuwe donutzaak komt.” Die tweet van Billy By - bij enkele foto’s en afgesloten met een wenende emoji - was voldoende om de nieuwe winkel van zijn vader in amper enkele uren tijd te doen overspoelen met klanten. “Vandaag zijn we compleet uitverkocht”, klonk het in een update.

Twintig-dertig jaar geleden kwam Satharith By als vluchteling uit Cambodja naar Zuid-Californië om daar een nieuw en beter leven op te bouwen. Het gezin By opende er een donutwinkel. Toen de moeder een paar jaar geleden ziek werd, verkochten de By’s de shop aan een familielid. De vrouw werd weer beter en Satharith By opende vorige week een nieuwe shop met donuts en ander lekkers in Texas. Satharith stond elke dag om 2 uur op om te beginnen bakken, maar klanten zag hij helaas niet.

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc billy's donuts(@ BillysDonutsHTX) link

Zoonlief Billy, naar wie de donutwinkel genoemd werd, greep in met een Tweet. “Ik wou mijn vader helpen met zijn zaak via mijn vrienden, maar uiteindelijk zagen ook anderen de tweet”, reageerde Billy By achteraf. Na een paar uren was zijn bericht al duizenden keren geretweet en inmiddels zelfs al meer dan 330.000 maal. De tweet vergaarde ook meer dan 737.000 likes, van onder meer acteur James Woods, van YouTuber Casey Neistat én van de Twitter Company zélf.

De familie By was zwaar onder de indruk van alle sympathieke reacties en bedankte iedereen, via Twitter.

You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! We’ll be there tomorrow morning 🍩♥️#LoveTwitter https://t.co/NpTAXW4R53 Twitter(@ Twitter) link