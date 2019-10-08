Trouwen in McDonald’s kan al vanaf 350 euro Sven Van Malderen

08 oktober 2019

17u59

Bron: Daily Mail 9 Het leukste van het web Altijd al eens willen trouwen in een McDonald’s? Dat kan, maar dan zal u er wel naar Hongkong voor moeten reizen. De Amerikaanse YouTubester Safiya Nygaard nam de proef op de som en gaf haar jawoord tussen de hamburgers.

Trouwers kunnen kiezen tussen vier verschillende pakketten, de prijzen variëren tussen 350 en 1.150 euro. Een koopje, als u weet dat de kosten voor een huwelijksfeest in Vlaanderen vlotjes oplopen tot ruim 15.000 euro.

In ruil kan u de locatie gedurende twee uur afhuren. Wie voor de goedkoopste optie kiest, krijgt een ceremoniemeester en een audio-installatie ter beschikking. De duurste vogels krijgen er speciale trouwringen van McDonald’s, een bruidsboeket gemaakt van ballonnen en een stukje appeltaart bovenop.

Het aparte concept bestaat enkel in Hongkong, en dat al sinds 2011. Vanwege het succes wordt de service nu al in vijftien vestigingen aangeboden. “We zijn er destijds mee begonnen omdat we van tortelduifjes vaak te horen kregen dat hun eerste afspraakje in een McDonald’s plaatsgevonden had. Hier zijn al een pak liefdesverhalen ontstaan”, aldus een woordvoerster.