Toeristen recreëren massaal ontmoeting tussen Koreaanse leiders
It appears that South Korean's are reenacting their own Kim/Moon border handshake at a film studio replica of Panmunjeonm in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do https://t.co/RsDD5sXqio pic.twitter.com/KcAlEGdMnV link
Het ‘vredesdorp’ Panmunjom en de aangrenzende Joint Security Area waar de historische ontmoeting op de grens van Noord- en Zuid-Korea plaatsvond is echter vrijwel geheel afgesloten voor het publiek.
Toeristen die uit zijn op een selfie of imitatie van het moment van de historische ontmoeting, trekken dan ook massaal naar het dorpje Namyangju in de provincie Gyeonggi in Zuid-Korea. Daar is Panmunjom namelijk volledig nagebouwd voor de set van de film ‘Joint Security Area’, die in 2000 werd uitgebracht.
Wanna shake hands across the inter-Korea border like Moon & Kim? This movie set near Seoul- which recreated the border truce village of Panmonjum for the 2000 hit "Joint Security Area"- is drawing tourists hoping to re-enact the historic handshake themselves. From @joongangilbo pic.twitter.com/7H5EQWwthO link
Visitors recreate the moment Moon and Kim shook hands on the military demarcation line inside Panmunjom during the inter-Korean summit at a tourist attraction in Namyangju, South Korea, which mimics Panmunjom. https://t.co/R3GU2cBzFt pic.twitter.com/zzX9Bh4Ib3 link
