Toeristen recreëren massaal ontmoeting tussen Koreaanse leiders

    • IB
  • Bron: Twitter, Straits Times
Het historische moment waarop de leiders van Noord- en Zuid-Korea elkaar voor het eerst de hand schudden.
AP Het historische moment waarop de leiders van Noord- en Zuid-Korea elkaar voor het eerst de hand schudden.
Het leukste van het web Sinds de ‘historische handshake’ vorige week tussen de Koreaanse leiders Kim Jong-un en Moon Jae In, verschijnen op sociale media vele foto’s van mensen die dat historische moment nabootsen.

Het ‘vredesdorp’ Panmunjom en de aangrenzende Joint Security Area waar de historische ontmoeting op de grens van Noord- en Zuid-Korea plaatsvond is echter vrijwel geheel afgesloten voor het publiek.

Lees ook

Toeristen die uit zijn op een selfie of imitatie van het moment van de historische ontmoeting, trekken dan ook massaal naar het dorpje Namyangju in de provincie Gyeonggi in Zuid-Korea. Daar is Panmunjom namelijk volledig nagebouwd voor de set van de film ‘Joint Security Area’, die in 2000 werd uitgebracht.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen