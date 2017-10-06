Ga naar de mobiele website
Siri, wat is het nationale volklied van Bulgarije? Wel dat is dit ...

    • mvdb
  • Bron: ANP/BuzzE
You learn something new every day!
Het leukste van het web Bij Apple hebben ze wellicht wat staan groen lachen toen een Reddit-gebruiker een fout ontdekte bij Siri, de slimme assistent op de iPhone en iPad.

De reden?  Wie vroeg naar het volkslied van het land, kreeg als antwoord informatie over Despacito, de latin-zomerhit van 2017 van Luis Fonsi en Daddy Yankee. Apple heeft de fout inmiddels hersteld.

 Het is niet bekend hoe Siri op het idee kwam dat de Bulgaren Despacito zingen bij sportwedstrijden en officiële evenementen. Het echte volkslied, sinds 1964, is Mila Rodino (Geliefd Moederland).

Bulgaria National Anthem English lyrics

Mila Rodino ("Мила Родино", translated as "Dear Motherland" or "Dear native land") is the current national anthem of Bulgaria. It is based on the music and text of the song "Gorda Stara Planina" by Tsvetan Radoslavov, written and composed as he left to fight in the Serbo-Bulgarian War in 1885.

