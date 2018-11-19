Siciliaanse Ikea zet deuren open voor zwerfhonden om ze te beschutten tegen hondenweer jv

19 november 2018

16u01

Bron: thedodo.com, tgcom24 0 Het leukste van het web Een Ikea-filiaal in het Siciliaanse Catania heeft de harten van dierenliefhebbers op het internet veroverd. De voorbije weken was het in Catania soms geen weer om een hond door te jagen. Dat vond ook Ikea. De Zweedse meubelgigant liet daarom lokale zwerfhonden zich lekker knus neervlijen in de showroom.

Ikea maakt voor de decors in haar winkels al eens gebruik van neptoestellen om de klanten een levensgetrouwe aankleding voor te schotelen, maar Martine ‘Marty’ Taccia raakte in het filiaal van Catania gecharmeerd door échte honden van vlees en bloed. Het Italiaanse freelance model, dat zich ook al eens graag laat opmerken op sociale media met wat pikantere foto’s, maakte een filmpje met de viervoeters, die gezellig liggen te slapen in zo’n Ikea-woonkamer in de showroom.

Martine stuurde de video naar la mamma, Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli. Zij is een rasechte hondenliefhebster en postte de beelden meteen op Facebook. “Een applausje voor deze samenleving”, schreef Vittoria erbij. De vertederende reacties konden onmogelijk uitblijven. Het filmpje is er inmiddels zomaar op weg naar een miljoen views.

Je hoort Martine Taccia in de video zeggen: “Kijk hoe schattig ze liggen te slapen, wat een mooi initiatief!” Ze voegde er nadien nog aan toe dat Ikea de dieren opving omdat het zo regende en hen ook bleek te voorzien van eten en drinken.

Andere klanten volgden of gingen Vittoria zelfs al weken voor met het posten van foto’s op Instagram van de warm onthaalde straathonden in de Ikea van Catania.