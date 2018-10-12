Schattig: vijf maanden oude Harper wordt jongste persoon ooit die alle vijftig Amerikaanse staten al bezocht heeft IB

Bron: CBS News, Twitter, Instagram 0 Het leukste van het web Het vijf maanden oude meisje Harper Yeats is waarschijnlijk de jongste persoon ooit die binnenkort alle staten van Amerika bezocht zal hebben. Het baby’tje is met haar ouders Cindy Lim en Tristan Yeats bezig aan een vier maanden durende roadtrip. Doel: álle staten van de VS bezoeken. De Australisch-Canadese familie hoopt volgende week haar doel te bereiken met het binnenrijden van de laatste staat op het lijstje: Vermont.

Met het bereiken van Vermont wordt de vijf maanden jonge Harper het jongste lid van de ‘All Fifty States Club’, een informele club mensen die alle vijftig staten van de VS al heeft aangedaan. Haar ouders hopen dat de lange trip voor hun dochter de start is van “een leven vol zelfvertrouwen en nieuwsgierigheid”.

This 5-month-old is about to accomplish an incredible feat in her early life as the youngest member of the All 50 States Club! https://t.co/yH2MmtI6H5 pic.twitter.com/TM24rPf91G Good Morning America(@ GMA) link

Harpers ouders Cindy en Tristan komen oorspronkelijk uit Canberra in Australië en wonen al drie jaar in Canada. Door de jaren heen brachten ze regelmatig bezoekjes aan de VS, maar het idee om alle staten in een keer te doen, werd pas geboren nadat dochter Harper in hun leven kwam. “We wilden altijd al eens alle staten van de VS bezoeken, maar het was nooit de bedoeling om dat in een keer te doen”, zegt papa Tristan, die de ambitieuze reis ook op Instagram vastlegde. “Pas toen we hoorden van de fameuze ‘All Fifty States Club’ kregen we het idee dat Harper misschien wel het jongste groepslid ooit zou kunnen worden.”

Het koppel gebruikte het moederschapsverlof van Cindy om op reis te gaan en vertrok toen Harper acht weken was. Volgende week, op 18 oktober, hoopt de familie Vermont, de laatste staat op het lijstje, te bereiken. "We hopen dat wanneer Harper later alle foto’s ziet en de verhalen hoort, ze het zelfvertrouwen krijgt dat ze alles kan doen wat ze wil", zegt trotse moeder Cindy.

Checked off state no. 46 as a family today. VT is officially going to be our final state. Harper could be the youngest person to visit all 50! Would love to meet @SenSanders while we are in VT! #harper50states RT if you would like to see a photo of 5 month old Harper with Bernie. pic.twitter.com/ZGqWLwTZdP Cindy Lim(@ cindytjlim) link