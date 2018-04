Schattig: meisje vraagt vriendin op originele manier ten huwelijk

For four years Lyd & I have been taking instant photos of our adventures together, and on our weekend hike she suggested I stand looking out at the view for the photos-



At the top of the mountain she said, “let’s look back at our photos to see if they developed properly” and.. pic.twitter.com/eDabZgUwcL

m͂ͪ̀͡e̵̡ͧ̏g̑̊̔ͥ̉ͭ͢(@ ScorpiiAlpha)