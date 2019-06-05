Record: Amerikaanse van 21 jongste ooit die alle landen ter wereld bezocht
Vrijdag zette Lexie Alford uit Nevada City in Californië voet op Noord-Koreaanse bodem. Het was een van minder evidente landen op het lijstje om te bezoeken. Het was ook de 196ste en laatste soevereine staat die Alford aandeed. Een gevoel van “opluchting” daalde meteen over haar heen, zei ze aan Fox News.
“De laatste zes maanden doorstond ik extreme angsten om de obstakels te overwinnen om de minst toegankelijke plekken in de wereld te bereiken”, aldus Alford. “Pas in die obscure vergaderzaal, of all places, drong het tot mij door hoe ver ik gekomen was.” Voor Alford “kwam alles waar ik de voorbije jaren naar streefde samen in één moment”.
Met haar 21 lentes is Alford drie jaar jonger dan de Brit James Asquith, die 24 jaar en 192 dagen was toen hij zijn record vestigde in juli 2013. Twee jaar geleden maakte de 27-jarige Cassie De Pecol uit Connecticut dezelfde wereldreis. Ze deed dat als eerste vrouw ooit én in een recordtijd van anderhalf jaar.
Alford is al van kindsbeen af bezig met haar wereldtrip, ook al was ze zich daar toen niet van bewust. Haar familie runde een reisagentschap in Californië en zo kreeg Lexie Alford de liefde voor het reizen met de paplepel ingegeven. Ze trok als kind al naar exotische bestemmingen als Cambodja, Doebai, Ushuaia en Egypte. Het scherpte haar aangeboren “nieuwsgierigheid naar hoe andere mensen leven en hoe ze het geluk vinden” aan.
In oktober 2016 begon het idee bij Alford te rijpen om het wereldrecord te breken. Ze besefte dat ze op haar achttiende al 72 landen had bezocht en nog tijd genoeg had om de 124 andere soevereine staten van de lijst af te werken op een recordleeftijd. Ze besloot haar studies on hold te zetten en zich toe te leggen op haar nieuwe doel.
Alford zegt dat ze alles zelf betaalde. Ze had geen officiële sponsor, maar deed wel een paar commerciële opdrachten om haar project te financieren. “Ik wist al langer dat ik ooit tijd zou vrijmaken om te reizen. Daarom heb ik sinds mijn twaalfde elke job aangenomen die ik kon om te sparen”, aldus Alford.
Met dat geld kon ze het anderhalf jaar uitzingen. Daarna ging ze aan de slag als reisagent in de firma van haar ouders, wanneer ze thuis was in Nevada City. Verder deelde ze foto’s en berichten op blogs, waar ze ook wat geld mee verdiende. En ze heeft natuurlijk haar eigen Instagram, waar ze inmiddels 66.000 volgers heeft. Daar wil ze naar eigen zeggen anderen inspireren, “vooral jonge vrouwen”. Vanaf november zal Alford ook te zien zijn in een reisprogramma op televisie.
Maar ze lette toch vooral op de kleintjes. “Ik hield mijn maandelijkse kosten zo laag mogelijk. Door in te wonen bij mijn ouders, door geen auto of studentenlening af te betalen, door geen geld uit te geven aan niet-noodzakelijke materiële bezittingen.” Ook bij het plannen van haar trips ging er veel aandacht naar de betaalbare oplossingen en goeie deals. Een van de moeilijkste punten voor Lexie Alford was overigens om als Amerikaanse alle nodige visa te pakken te krijgen.
Dé hamvraag: “Wat was haar favoriete bestemming?” Alford vond Venezuela en Pakistan “misbegrepen” en bijzonder interessant. “Een van mijn absolute favorieten is de Ángelwaterval in Venezuela”, zegt ze. “Ik hield ook veel van Noord-Pakistan, de natuurlijke schoonheid van de bergen en de vriendelijkheid van de lokale bevolking waren verbazingwekkend.” In beide landen stelde ze vast dat er amper toeristen waren door de economische problemen en wat Alford “negatieve stereotypen” noemt.
Om in het Guinness World Records-boek terecht te komen moet Lexie Alford nu zo’n 10.000 bewijsstukken aanleveren. In chronologische volgorde. Dat kan nog wel wat tijd in beslag nemen. Maar een eindpunt is het niet: Alford is van plan te blijven reizen. Nog op de agenda: een boek over haar ervaringen.
2 reacties
Daniel Verlé
Moet je daar fier op zijn als je niets anders doet dan de hele wereld rondreizen voor je plezier ? NEE ! Ooit al eens gehoord van een ecologische voetafdruk ? Vervuilende vliegtuigen ? Protestmarsen voor het milieu ? Of gaat ze misschien te voet de wereld rond ?
Jan Pattyn
Wedden dat ze "The Sovereign Military Order of Malta" niet gedaan heeft?