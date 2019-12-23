Rapunzel in het echt: “Ik heb al tientallen huwelijksaanzoeken gekregen” Sven Van Malderen

23 december 2019

19u38

Bron: Daily Mail 16 Het leukste van het web Even snel naar de winkel zonder herkend te worden? Voor de Oekraïense Alena Kravchenko is dat scenario nooit een optie geweest. De ‘schuldige’: haar blonde lokken die ze vanaf haar vijfde liet groeien en intussen bijna 1,80 meter lang zijn. “Ik heb via internet al tientallen huwelijksaanzoeken gekregen, maar daar ga ik natuurlijk nooit op in”, aldus de 34-jarige schoonheid uit Odessa.

Kravchenko wast haar indrukwekkende bos haar één keer per week, maar daar trekt ze dan wel meteen een uur voor uit. Kammen gebeurt twee keer per dag, kwestie van knopen geen kans te gunnen. En om de zes maanden laat ze de ‘puntjes’ bijwerken. “In juli is er op die manier nog vijftien centimeter afgegaan. Meestal leg ik mijn haren in een dotje. Voor de verzorging gebruik ik zowel natuurlijke als professionele producten.”

Maar vanwaar nu die fascinatie om een levensechte Rapunzel te worden? “Mijn moeder peperde mij als kind in dat lange vlechten een echte troef konden zijn. Die woorden heb ik altijd in mijn hart gedragen, het speciale kapsel is voor mij nu de spiegel van mijn ziel.”

“Mensen reageren altijd enthousiast als ze mijn haar zien en dat vind ik natuurlijk fijn”, gaat Kravchenko verder. “Ook van mijn duizenden volgers op Instagram krijg ik alleen maar positieve vibes. Sommige mannen willen me zelfs in het echt ontmoeten, maar ik wil hen nooit valse hoop geven. De vreemdste vraag die ik ooit gekregen heb? Iemand wilde per se aan mijn haar ruiken. Het belangrijkste is echter dat ik er niet ordinair uitzie en dat mijn persoonlijkheid en originaliteit bewaard blijven.”

Of er dan geen nadelen aan verbonden zijn? “Het is al gebeurd dat ik op mijn eigen haar stapte, maar dat houdt me niet tegen. Alle vrouwen zouden moeten begrijpen dat echte schoonheid afgemeten wordt aan de lengte van het kapsel.”

Uit de vele reacties blijkt echter dat Kravchenko de bal daar toch misslaat. “De man die met haar in het huwelijksbootje stapt, zal voor de rest van zijn leven het doucheputje moeten ontstoppen”, klinkt het onder meer. Of nog: “Ze ziet zichzelf iets te graag en dat maakt haar onaantrekkelijk.” En: “Al die mannen die voor haar vallen? Dat heeft niet per se iets met dat haar te maken, denk ik...”

