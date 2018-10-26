Politie Blackpool heeft Ross-lookalike gevonden
Het opsporingsbericht werd woensdag massaal gedeeld op sociale media. Veel mensen vonden de dief, die in een restaurant met een doos bier aan de haal ging, lijken op Ross Geller, het door David Schwimmer vertolkte personage in Friends.
lees verder onder de video:
De acteur reageerde op ludieke wijze op het bericht. Op Twitter zweerde hij dat hij de dief niet is, wat moest blijken uit een bijgevoegd filmpje. In de video is te zien hoe David eveneens met een doos drank wegloopt, precies zoals de dief op de opsporingsfoto doet. Dit tot grote hilariteit van zijn volgers.
Officers, I swear it wasn't me. link
As you can see, I was in New York.
To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR
Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal after a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool? Most importantly, we're now satisfied we've identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends 👍 pic.twitter.com/61V2V4KMuu link
