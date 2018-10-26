Politie Blackpool heeft Ross-lookalike gevonden

De politie in Blackpool heeft de stelende dubbelganger van David Schwimmer gevonden.
De man, die deze week viral ging omdat hij als twee druppels water lijkt op de Friends-acteur, is geïdentificeerd, meldt het korps in een update. De politie zegt "overweldigd" te zijn door alle reacties.

Het opsporingsbericht werd woensdag massaal gedeeld op sociale media. Veel mensen vonden de dief, die in een restaurant met een doos bier aan de haal ging, lijken op Ross Geller, het door David Schwimmer vertolkte personage in Friends.

De acteur reageerde op ludieke wijze op het bericht. Op Twitter zweerde hij dat hij de dief niet is, wat moest blijken uit een bijgevoegd filmpje. In de video is te zien hoe David eveneens met een doos drank wegloopt, precies zoals de dief op de opsporingsfoto doet. Dit tot grote hilariteit van zijn volgers.

