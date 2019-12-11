Op Vilnius Airport zorgt in beslag genomen materiaal voor kerstsfeer HLA

11 december 2019

13u52

Op de luchthaven in Vilnius, de hoofdstad van Litouwen, zorgt een speciale kerstboom voor de gezellige sfeer deze dagen. De 'boom' is in elkaar geknutseld met allerlei gevaarlijk materiaal dat passagiers in hun handbagage hadden zitten.

Het idee voor de bijzondere kerstboom komt van één van de veiligheidsagenten, zei Vidas Kšanas, hoofd van de beveiliging tegen de Litouwse nieuwswebsite 15min: “Hij stelde voor om met materiaal dat in beslag werd genomen bij passagiers een kerstboom te maken.”

Aanstekers en ander verboden materiaal

Uiteindelijk werd een boom geknutseld met onder meer messen, scharen en nepwapens. De ster bovenop de boom is gemaakt van speciale kaasmessen. Wie goed kijkt ziet ook enkele aanstekers als decoratie in de boom hangen. Volgens de officiële richtlijnen mogen passagiers één aansteker meenemen op de vlucht, maar die moet steeds op zak gehouden worden en mag in principe niet in de handbagage.

Met de opvallende kerstboom wil de grootste luchthaven in de Litouwse hoofdstad de regels over wat wel en niet mee mag in de handbagage nog eens onder de aandacht brengen.