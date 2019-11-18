Op één knie op de plank: man uit Hawaïi vraagt vriendin al surfend ten huwelijk ADN

18 november 2019

12u11

Bron: TIME, Instagram 0 Het leukste van het web Een Hawaïiaanse man heeft zijn vriendin op een wel heel bijzondere manier ten huwelijk gevraagd. Terwijl de twee aan het surfen waren in de wateren waar ze elkaar jaren geleden hebben leren kennen, ging Chris Gart plots al surfend op één knie zitten. Fotografen op het strand konden het speciale aanzoek vastleggen.

Dat de twee tortelduifjes – ze zei ja! - fervente surfers zijn, mag wel duidelijk zijn. Ondanks de grote emoties donderde geen van beide de zee in, daar aan Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. De ring? Die viel wél in het water. Gelukkig had Chris er op voorhand aan gedacht dat dit wel eens zou kunnen gebeuren. De ring die hij voor zijn Lauren bijhad op het water, was een reserve-exemplaar. De echte ring lag veilig en wel op haar te wachten op het strand.

“We pakten een paar golven op de surflocatie waar we elkaar hebben ontmoet en vele dates hebben gehad”, schrijft Lauren Oiye bij de foto’s op Instagram. “Daar namen we op een bepaald moment dezelfde golf en plots zat hij op zijn knie met een ringendoosje en schreeuwde hij ‘Lauren, ik hou van je! Wil je met me trouwen?’.



Lauren had niet meteen door dat Chris ernstig was, dus aanvankelijk wuifde ze lachend zijn ‘grapje’ weg. Maar toen besefte ze dat hij haar wel degelijk ten huwelijk aan het vragen was. “Ik ben echt buiten mezelf dat ik de rest van mijn leven mag spenderen met deze man van wie ik zo hou, en die mij elke dag laat lachen en doet herinneren hoe simpel en mooi het leven is.”