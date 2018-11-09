New York in rep en roer om exotische eend Naz Taha

09 november 2018

23u48

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het leukste van het web Het beroemde Central Park in New York wordt momenteel overspoeld door vogelspotters, fotografen en toeristen. Allemaal proberen ze een glimp op te vangen van de exotische mandarijneend die sinds kort door het park dartelt. De kleurrijke verschijning komt normaal gesproken niet in New York voor.

Op sociale media verklaren Amerikanen massaal de liefde aan het diertje. De mandarijneend is zo populair, dat hij inmiddels een eigen twitteraccount heeft. De New Yorkse boswachter John McCoy vermoedt dat de vogel binnenkort naar een warmer oord vertrekt. Hij adviseert bezoekers van het park om de vogel niet te veel te storen.

Vorige week leek ‘Manie’, zoals de vogel liefkozend wordt genoemd, even verdwenen te zijn. De paniek sloeg toe. ‘Laten we gaan zoeken, ik ben zo bang’, twitterde een trouwe fan. ‘Dit maakt me nerveus’, schreef een bezorgde burger. ‘Mijn gebeden gaan uit naar Manie’, zei een ander.



De mannetjes van deze kleurrijke vogels hebben een donkerrode snavel, een lange, afhangende kuif, kastanjebruine bakkebaarden en twee goudkleurige zeiltjes op de vleugels, die kunnen worden opgezet om vrouwtje en andere mannetjes te imponeren. De fotogenieke vogel duikt af en toe op in onze streken. Het gaat dan om ontsnapte vogels of vogels die door mensen zijn losgelaten.

People think I'm really fancy. Central Park Mandarin Duck(@ NYCMandarinDuck) link