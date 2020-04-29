Nederlandse koe Liesje 22 is als eerste ‘cowfluencer’ ter wereld een hit op Instagram Bjorn Weinreder

29 april 2020

16u41

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het leukste van het web Bekijk het Nederlandse Twente door de ogen van een cowfluencer. Het klinkt een beetje raar, maar het is toch echt een marketingcampagne. Een toeristisch platform heeft namelijk ‘Liesje 22' gestrikt om via Instagram de mooiste foto’s van de regio via het internet te delen. Maar Liesje, dat is dus een koe. Met inmiddels duizenden volgers.

Nu iedereen eigenlijk thuis moet blijven vanwege de coronacrisis, is het nogal lastig om de Nederlandse regio Twente aan de man te brengen. Daar moeten we iets op verzinnen, dachten ze bij Visit Twente. Het toeristisch platform ging op zoek naar een manier om - wanneer de coronacrisis voorbij is - tóch mensen naar de regio te trekken.

Geen influencer, maar een cowfluencer

Normaliter doet Visit Twente dat via sociale media met influencers: hippe jongens en meisjes die op Instagram en Facebook via foto’s en filmpjes laten zien hoe leuk en mooi het ergens wel niet is. Maar ook die influencers moeten vanwege de coronacrisis momenteel thuisblijven.



“Waar de hele wereld in lockdown zit, zie je op steeds meer plekken dat dieren de stad overnemen”, laat marketingleider Quirine ter Haar van Visit Twente weten. “Plekken waar ze normaal gesproken niet komen. Waar we normaal influencers op bezoek krijgen in de regio, hebben we nu een speciaal programma voor een dier.”

(Lees verder onder de Instagramfoto)

Het toeristisch platform kwam in de zoektocht naar een heuse ‘cowfluencer’ via-via terecht bij het bedrijf van de familie Knoef. De keuze viel al snel op één van hun koeien: Liesje 22. Een vijf jaar oude koe, die bovendien in verwachting is van haar vierde kalfje.

“Liesje is wel eens mee geweest naar fokveedagen en keuringen”, vertelt Nederlander Ben Knoef (27), die samen met vader Jos en de rest van de familie de boerderij runt.”Die is wel gewend aan dit soort leuke uitstapjes”, reageert Ben (27), die nauw betrokken is geweest bij de fotosessies met de koe.”Liesje was uit vier kandidaat-koeien de perfecte keuze. Ze luisterde zo goed, had het echt naar haar zin. Het was het perfecte fotomodel voor deze klus.”

Tocht door heel de regio

De fotosessies met Vincent Croce brachten Liesje door heel Twente. Van het openluchttheater in Hertme, tot aan de Waarbeek in Hengelo. Zelfs de Sallandse Heuvelrug en een bezoekje aan de molen in Rijssen bleken geen probleem voor de aanhankelijke grazer.

“Gewoon in de trailer en Twente door”, blikt Ben terug. “Het was wel grappig, want zelf heb ik in het verleden regelmatig foto's gemaakt van onze koeien, met een heel andere blik. Voor de fotograaf was het sturen van een koe ook helemaal nieuw, die doet niet zomaar wat je zegt. Dus we hebben elkaar op weg geholpen: ik keek naar de goede houding, de fotograaf naar de omgeving.”

De manier waarop Liesje 22 zich een heus fotomodel toonde verbaasde ook Ben: “Ze keek gewoon heel goed en attent in de camera. Had haar aandacht erbij. Je merkt echt of een koe het leuk vindt of niet. Dat was bij Liesje zeker het geval. Tijdens al die fotosessies bleef ze nieuwsgierig en rustig. Heel grappig om te zien.”

Duizenden views, maar bezoek: daar gaat het om

De avonturen van Liesje 22 zijn sinds vorige week dagelijks te zien op het Instagram-account van Visit Twente. En met het nodige succes. Na aandacht in de pers zijn er maar liefst 1.000 nieuwe volgers bijgekomen, wat het totaal aantal volgers op 6.000 brengt. Via Facebook genieten zelfs nog eens meer dan 31.000 mensen mee met de avonturen van de koe uit Geesteren. De foto’s van Liesje zijn in totaal al 1,3 miljoen keer bekeken, zo berekende Visit Twente.

“Ik hoop vooral dat mensen na de coronacrisis weer naar Twente komen”, reageert Ben trots. “Het is reclame voor het mooiste stukje Nederland. Leuk dat wij daar aan konden bijdragen. De reuring die het veroorzaakt, verbaast me ook positief. Radiointerviews, artikelen: volgens mij staat Liesje wel open voor meer modellenwerk”, lacht Ben.

De avonturen én foto’s van Liesje 22 zijn de komende weken te volgen via de Instagrampagina van Visit Twente. Ook kun je Liesje vinden op Facebook en de hashtag #tijdzatintwente.