Maria is 34 weken zwanger van drieling en toont foto's van gigantische buik

10 september 2018

18u54

Bron: Triplets of Copenhagen 3 Het leukste van het web De Noorse Maria (36) is 34 weken zwanger van een drieling. En ze staat werkelijk op ontploffen. Op Instagram laat de vrouw met foto's en filmpjes iedereen meegenieten van haar zwangerschap.

Maria en haar Deense man hebben al een zoon van 2 jaar oud. Daar komen binnenkort twee meisjes en een jongen bij. Op Instagram, waar Maria meer dan 20.000 volgers heeft, laat ze iedereen meegenieten van haar zwangerschap. De drieling zal op 12 september ter wereld komen met een keizersnede. Een natuurlijke bevalling zou te riskant zijn voor het derde kindje.

In een andere post legt Maria uit hoe de drieling in haar buik past. "Fascinerend hoe ze alledrie in mijn baarmoeder passen", schrijft ze. "De eerste en tweede foto zijn gemaakt tijdens een echo na 12 weken zwangerschap (toen we de grote verrassing kregen). Dit zijn de enige beelden waar je de drie lichamen naast elkaar ziet. De derde en vierde foto tonen hoe de situatie op dit moment is.”

"Omdat we in een appartementje van 80 vierkante meter wonen met maar twee kamers, zal de drieling tijdens het eerste jaar in onze kamer slapen", vertelt de hoogzwangere nog. "Dat maakt dat onze 2-jarige zijn kamer kan houden." Het koppel vond een groter babybedje, waar de drieling samen in zal liggen.

Van kennissen kreeg het koppel ook al enkele handgemaakte kleren cadeau.