Man tuimelt van fiets tijdens liveverslag op de BBC: “Perfecte metafoor voor de brexit”

    • ADN
BBC
Het leukste van het web Wie nog wat ‘bewijs’ van de chaos door de brexitperikelen zocht, moest gisterenavond extra oplettend naar het nieuws op de Britse openbare omroep BBC kijken. Tijdens een liveverslag van een reporter in Schotland viel een man in de achtergrond pardoes van zijn fiets. Het is niet duidelijk of de fietser ook echt in de rivier achter de reporter sukkelde, maar hij dook in ieder geval wel recht in een portie internetfaam.

Terwijl journaliste Sarah Smith voor het ‘BBC Ten O’Clock News’ vanuit Edinburgh verslag deed - voor een perspectief op de brexitheisa vanuit Schotland - leken de politieke onduidelijkheid en chaos een voorbijganger te veel te worden. Hij verloor zijn evenwicht en viel van zijn fiets. De man bleef gelukkig ongedeerd, hij kwam niet veel later rechtkrabbelend terug in beeld.

Lees ook: Boris Johnson lijdt zware nederlaag in parlement: wat nu met Brexit?
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.