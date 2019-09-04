Man tuimelt van fiets tijdens liveverslag op de BBC: “Perfecte metafoor voor de brexit”
Terwijl journaliste Sarah Smith voor het ‘BBC Ten O’Clock News’ vanuit Edinburgh verslag deed - voor een perspectief op de brexitheisa vanuit Schotland - leken de politieke onduidelijkheid en chaos een voorbijganger te veel te worden. Hij verloor zijn evenwicht en viel van zijn fiets. De man bleef gelukkig ongedeerd, hij kwam niet veel later rechtkrabbelend terug in beeld.
