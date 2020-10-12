Maci (17) heeft de langste vrouwenbenen ter wereld: “Vroeger gepest geweest, nu trek ik het me niet meer aan” Sven Van Malderen

12 oktober 2020

16u17

Bron: Guinness Book of Records 0 Het leukste van het web Maci Currin is nog maar 17 jaar, maar ze heeft wel al twee wereldrecords op haar naam staan. Geen enkele vrouw of tiener heeft namelijk langere benen dan zij. Haar linkerbeen meet 135,2 centimeter, haar rechterbeen is negen millimeter kleiner.

Met een totale lengte van 2 meter en 8 centimeter steekt de jongedame uit Texas er letterlijk bovenuit, ook binnen haar eigen familie. Haar moeder haalt bijvoorbeeld ‘slechts’ 1,70 meter. Vader en broer komen met respectievelijk 1,95 meter en 1,93 meter wel in de buurt.

Maci werd vroeger gepest vanwege haar grootte. “Maar op een bepaald moment trok ik het me niet meer aan wat anderen van mij dachten. Vanaf toen is het beter met mij beginnen gaan.”

Het besef dat ze uitzonderlijk grote benen had, kwam er in 2018. Maci vond in de winkel geen enkele legging meer die paste en dus moest er een exemplaar op maat gemaakt worden. Zo rees de vraag of ze geen kans zou maken op een plekje in het Guinness Book of World Records.

Haar socialemediakanalen gebruikt Maci vooral om lotgenoten te inspireren. Op TikTok heeft ze al 1,7 miljoen volgers verzameld en telkens zet ze daar haar positief zelfbeeld in de verf. “Ik hoop dat grote vrouwen hun lengte als een troef kunnen zien. Daar hoef je niet beschaamd over te zijn, integendeel zelfs. Wees er maar fier op”, klinkt het. Het is nu haar grote droom om uit te groeien tot ‘grootste professioneel model ter wereld’.

