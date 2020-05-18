Koddig: 1-jarige Kobe is de nieuwe favoriete chef-kok op het internet Isabelle Voois

18 mei 2020

13u37

Bron: AD.nl 0 Het leukste van het web Er is niets schattiger dan kleine kinderen die zich als een volwassene gedragen. Van brabbelende baby’s die een bloedserieus gesprek lijken te voeren met hun ouders tot peuters die in de keuken staan. Om deze reden is dan ook de 1-jarige Kobe op dit moment een ware hit op sociale media.

De Amerikaanse Kobe Wian heeft bijna 1 miljoen (!) Instagramvolgers, en is met 380.000 volgers ook populair op het platform TikTok. Op sociale media delen zijn ouders filmpjes waar hij te zien is met een kleine rode koksmuts en bijpassend schort, terwijl hij allerlei gerechten klaarmaakt.

Te zien is hoe de kleine Kobe bijvoorbeeld pizzadeeg uitrolt, kip marineert en bessen toevoegt aan de blender. Hoewel hij een man van weinig woorden is, roept hij soms in zijn video’s vakkundig de woorden ‘heet’ of ‘vrachtwagen’. Zijn manier van doen zegt genoeg: het is duidelijk hij graag in de keuken staat en – net als zijn volgers – enthousiast is.



Zijn moeder is er altijd om hem te helpen. Ze geeft Kobe de ingrediënten en laat hem de gerechten zo goed mogelijk roeren, bestrooien en kloppen. Kobe kan het allemaal en doet het met plezier, is te zien aan de glimlach op zijn gezicht.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.