Julia (24) trouwt met 37 jaar oudere Eileen: “Mensen denken vaak dat ze mijn oma is” Sven Van Malderen

19 juli 2019

15u08

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Een leeftijdsverschil van 37 jaar? Geen probleem voor Julia en Eileen Zelg-De Freest. Vorige maand hebben de tortelduifjes in Londen hun jawoord gegeven. "Al denken mensen nog wel vaak dat ze mijn oma is", klinkt het.

Julia (24) is een Braziliaanse zangeres die hard werkt om haar YouTubekanaal van de grond te krijgen. De Amerikaanse Eileen (61) komt aan de bak als politieke verslaggeefster voor BBC Radio. Nog geen jaar geleden leerden ze elkaar kennen via Tinder.

En ze lieten er duidelijk geen gras over groeien: Julia vroeg haar vriendin ten huwelijk tijdens een optreden, Eileen herhaalde dat aanzoek tijdens hun vakantie in Brazilië.

De plechtigheid vond uiteindelijk op 8 juni plaats in een vijfsterrenhotel. Beide bruiden droegen een witte jurk, gecombineerd met een sluier en roze haarlokken. En ja, er kwamen heel wat traantjes van geluk aan te pas.

“Toen ik Eileen voor de eerste keer zag, stond ik met mijn mond vol tanden”, stelt Julia. “Ze is de liefste persoon die ik ken.”

Opvallen doen ze genoeg, en dan kan gemene commentaar helaas niet uitblijven. “We krijgen de meeste kritiek vanwege het leeftijdsverschil. Maar daarnaast zijn we ook lesbisch. We merken aan den lijve dat er nog een heleboel homofobe mensen op deze planeet rondlopen”, betreurt Julia.

Van hun families krijgen ze gelukkig wél alle steun die ze maar kunnen wensen. In december vloog het stapelverliefde koppel nog naar Brazilië voor een ontmoeting met Julia’s ma. Pittig detail: zij is -als schoonmoeder- acht jaar jonger dan Eileen.

“Mijn moeder, tante en beste vriendin zijn speciaal voor ons huwelijk vanuit Brazilië naar Londen gereisd. Een andere tante is uit Duitsland vertrokken. Eileen mocht ook niet klagen: zij kreeg heel wat vrienden en familieleden uit Amerika op bezoek. We zijn bijzonder dankbaar dat zelfs een ander continent hen niet kon tegenhouden”, glunderde Julia.

Eileen had nooit durven dromen dat ze in het huwelijksbootje zou stappen. “Ik ben opgegroeid in een tijd waarin lesbiennes daar absoluut niet moesten aan denken. Trouwen is niet niks, ik was best zenuwachtig voor dat grote moment. Gelukkig had ik champagne besteld.”

“Dit was het laatste wat ik van haar verwacht had”, aldus haar schoonzus Nancy. “Maar ik ben zo blij voor haar, eindelijk heeft ze geluk gevonden in haar leven. Het leeftijdsverschil verraste mij in eerste instantie, maar ik had snel begrepen dat Julia de perfecte persoon voor haar is.”

Een standpunt waar Julia zelf zich volmondig bij aansluit. “Wij hebben evenveel recht om gelukkig te zijn en te trouwen als iemand anders. Liefde overwint altijd.”