Joleen (43) lijkt als twee druppels water op haar dochter: “Mijn geheim? Een gezonde levensstijl en goede huidverzorging”

12 februari 2020

Op sommige foto's lijken ze wel tweelingzussen, maar vergis u niet: tussen Joleen Diaz (43) en haar dochter Meilani Parks (19) zit wel degelijk een leeftijdsverschil van 24 jaar. Heeft de ravissante lerares uit Californië dan het geheim van de eeuwige jeugd ontdekt? "Nee hoor, met een gezonde levensstijl en een goede huidverzorging kom je ook al een heel eind", luidt de boodschap.

“Ik drink zelden alcohol, neem vaak tijd om te rusten en houd me aan een gebalanceerd dieet”, legt Diaz uit. “Ik let daarnaast ook heel fel op mijn huid. Elke ochtend en avond was ik mijn gezicht. In Californië moet je je natuurlijk ook goed tegen de zon beschermen. Dagelijks gebruik ik zonnecrème, ook als het bewolkt is of regent. Daarnaast maak ik ook nog gebruik van een vitamine C-serum (om de huid te beschermen tegen oxidatieve stress; nvdr). Een goede huid geeft me zelfvertrouwen, ook op dagen dat ik me niet lekker in mijn vel voel.”

Diaz voelt zich gevleid als weer eens iemand denkt dat zij en Meilani zussen zijn. “Mijn dochter vindt het niet zo erg om met mij vergeleken te worden. Ik was ook nog vrij jong toen ik beviel, dus zo gek is het niet.”

“We hebben een hechte band en doen heel veel dingen samen. Reizen, shoppen, fitnessen,... En natuurlijk ook soms lui in de zetel hangen.”

Ook de relaxte manier waarop Diaz in het leven staat, helpt een handje. “Ik probeer me nooit te veel zorgen te maken. Mijn ex en ik zijn dertien jaar geleden uit elkaar gegaan, maar we komen nog goed overeen. We gaan zelfs nog geregeld samen op vakantie. Ik leid een simpel leven en ben blij met wat ik heb.”

Samen met haar dochter de show gaan stelen in discotheken of op feestjes? Daar bedankt Diaz vriendelijk voor. “Zo’n dingen heb ik vroeger genoeg gedaan. Tegenwoordig blijf ik liever thuis met een kopje thee. Geef me een mooie film op tv en ik ben al tevreden.”