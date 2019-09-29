Jasmine en Jeremy verliezen samen 100 kilo in jaar tijd: “We wilden onze dochters het goede voorbeeld geven” Sven Van Malderen

29 september 2019

23u17

Samen honderd kilo vermagerd in een jaar tijd: Jasmine Parent en haar verloofde Jeremy Crawley hebben een waar huzarenstukje afgeleverd. Intensief sporten en een veel gezondere levensstijl hebben tot de indrukwekkende transformatie geleid. "We wilden onze twee dochters het goede voorbeeld geven", stelt de dertigjarige Canadese.

Parent kon de dood van haar vader zes jaar geleden niet verwerken en dus vond ze een uitlaatklep in eten. Véél eten... De teller op de weegschaal dikte op een gegeven moment aan tot 134 kilo. Nu blijft er nog 77 kilo van over, in haar eentje is ze dus goed voor een gewichtsverlies van 56 kilo. Na een operatie om de overtollige huid te verwijderen, straalt de dertigjarige vrouw als nooit tevoren.

Maar ook Crawley deed een stevige duit in het zakje. Hij startte van 150 kilo en houdt daar nu nog 106 kilo van over. Bijna een derde kwijt dus.

“Ik had nooit gedacht dat het ons zo goed zou lukken”, vertelt Parent. “Onze eetgewoonten waren verschrikkelijk. We maakten thuis nauwelijks zelf eten klaar, ons geld ging naar junkfood.”

De tortelduifjes waren al stevig gebouwd toen ze elkaar via Instagram leerden kennen. “Maar na de dood van mijn vader ging het hek helemaal van de dam”, legt de vrouw uit. “Ik werd een pure emo-eter en de kilo’s vlogen eraan. Mijn grootste angst was dat ik een moeder zou worden die zonder enige fut haar kinderen opvoedt. Toen ik mezelf in de spiegel bekeek, moest ik bijna kotsen.”

Een foto waarop Parent poseert met haar beste vriendinnen zou uiteindelijk het keerpunt worden. “Ik wist niet dat het zó erg met mij gesteld was. Mijn mond viel open van verbazing, ik schaamde me dood. Ik was nog een twintiger, maar ik kon niet eens meer de trap op zonder pijn te hebben aan mijn knie.”

Ook bij Crawley drong de ernst van de situatie door. “Niet normaal hoe breed ik geworden was. We besloten om er samen iets aan te doen.”

Dankzij fitnessvideo’s ging het koppel bewegen in hun eigen woonkamer. Reken daar nog een gezond eetpatroon bij -geen zout en suiker meer- en het effect werd snel zichtbaar. “Mijn energiepeil ging met een ruk naar omhoog. Ik voelde me beter in mijn vel, eindelijk was ik de papa en de partner die ik wilde zijn”, stelt Crawley.

Toch liep het niet allemaal van een leien dakje. “Al die opofferingen... Er waren dagen dat ik op het punt stond om op te geven”, geeft Parent toe. “Maar toch heb ik doorgezet omdat ik een voorbeeld wilde zijn voor mijn dochters. Uiteindelijk gaat het erom welke prioriteiten je legt. Ga je een half uur Netflix kijken of ga je die tijd gebruiken om je eens stevig in het zweet te werken?”

Intussen heeft de vrouw met een buikwandcorrectie ook haar laatste obstakel overwonnen. “Ik had ontzettend hard gewerkt om een afgetraind lichaam te krijgen, maar dan bleef ik toch met die huidoverschot zitten. Als ik een broek droeg, zag je gewoon die bubbel. Geen opsteker voor mijn zelfvertrouwen, hoor.”

En dus ging ze tien weken geleden onder het mes voor een vier uur durende ingreep. “Ik ben nu goed aan het herstellen. Het is een fantastisch gevoel om je streefgewicht te bereiken. Eindelijk kan ik met liefde in de spiegel kijken.” Haar verhaal inspireerde zo hard dat ze op Instagram inmiddels 167.000 volgers verzameld heeft.