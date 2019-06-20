Imogen reist de wereld rond voor 10 euro per dag: “Eigenlijk is dat helemaal niet zo moeilijk”
Duiken in Santorini, een fraaie zonsondergang meemaken in Marseille, wegsmelten in de Sahara, balanceren op de top van een Griekse ruïne, rondparaderen in Lissabon, Venetië, Parijs,... De plaatjes die Blow maakt met haar drone en selfiestick zien er prachtig uit, maar heel goedkoop klinkt zo’n onderneming toch niet.
Al hangt dat helemaal af van je ingesteldheid, verzekert de blogster. Zo zweert ze bij couchsurfen, altijd een gratis onderkomen bij lokale inwoners dus. Daarnaast bereidt ze haar eigen vegetarische maaltijden (pasta koopt ze in grote hoeveelheden) en voor kleine verplaatsingen voelt ze zich niet te beroerd om te liften.
“Ik heb niet veel nodig om gelukkig te zijn als ik reis”, stelt Blow. “Geef mij maar een fantastische kustlijn in plaats van chique restaurants of museums. Versta me niet verkeerd: die dingen kunnen best leuk zijn, maar ik hecht er niet zo’n belang aan.”
“Met geld kun je materiële zaken kopen, maar een vriendelijke lach brengt je ook al een heel eind. Als mensen zien dat je niet veel hebt, zullen ze je graag helpen.”
Eén voordeel heeft Imogen wel: haar treinritten worden gesponsord door Eurail. “Ik probeer ook wel goedkope bussen te vinden. Daardoor ga ik soms over mijn budget, maar dat compenseer ik door op bepaalde dagen geen enkele euro uit te geven. Als de gastheer van dienst op eigen initiatief een heus feestmaal voor mij klaarmaakt, is dat natuurlijk mooi meegenomen. Als ik krap bij kas kom te zitten, zing ik het zo’n vier dagen met zes à tien euro uit. Dat betekent dus vasten, ja.”
Blow heeft naar eigen zeggen slechts één zwakke plek. “Soms snak ik er echt naar om eens op restaurant te kunnen gaan en dat lukt natuurlijk niet voor minder dan tien euro.”
Het meisje vertrok een jaar geleden met een rugzak en 15.000 Australische dollar (9.200 euro; nvdr) op de rekening. “Ik was afgestudeerd, maar wilde nog niet meteen aan een professionele carrière beginnen. In Australië ben ik zeker niet de enige die zo denkt. Na verloop van tijd begon ik wel te merken dat het nergens zo duur is als in mijn thuisland.”
De wereldreis startte in het Verenigd Koninkrijk, maar intussen heeft Blow ook onder meer Cambodja, Ierland, Marokko, Canada, Vietnam, Duitsland, China en -jawel- België bezocht. Hieronder ziet u een flard van haar passage in Gent.
Skiën in Zwitserland werd een onvergetelijk hoogtepunt, maar ook steden als Amalfi, Santorini, Annecy en Granada maakten indruk. “Tegenvallers waren voor mij de minder toeristische plekken in Pompeï en Fez (Marokko), waar ik me niet zo op mijn gemak voelde.”
“Op Sardinië voelde ik me nog het meest bedreigd. Een bestuurder die me meegenomen had, vroeg plots een wederdienst: hij wilde me naakt zien. Gelukkig heb ik toen kordaat gereageerd, anders zat ik hier misschien niet meer. Die minder fraaie momenten wegen echter niet op tegen de onvergetelijke herinneringen die ik nu met me meedraag.”
Of Blow nog enkele tips heeft voor dames die in haar voetsporen willen treden? “Zorg dat je een simkaart hebt, zodat je altijd om hulp kan bellen. Ga ‘s nacht niet alleen weg. En blijf stappen als vunzige kerels je vanuit het niets aanspreken, anders ben je een te makkelijke prooi.”
Op Instagram heeft het meisje meer dan 5.000 volgers verzameld en ook haar reisblog komt stilaan van de grond. “Het gaat beter dan verwacht. Als ik hier een volwaardige job kan van maken, zou dat helemaal fantastisch zijn.”
1 reactie
erik evenepoel
Ik ken nog van die fantasten die beweren dat het allemaal kan voor 10 euro per dag. Ik vraag me af hoeveel ze al heeft uitgegeven alleen aan vliegtickets of is die vanuit Australië naar Italië gezwommen ? En probeer maar eens vanuit Zuid-Spanje naar Gent te geraken met 10 euro p/d. En in sommige landen oa Vietnam krijg je nog geen glas water gratis laat staan enig onderdak. Ze maken ons wat wijs tegenwoordig.