Identieke tweeling trouwt met identieke tweeling, nu zijn ze samen zwanger: “Op genetisch vlak zijn onze kinderen broers of zussen” SVM

17 augustus 2020

13u29

Bron: New York Post 0 Het leukste van het web Brittany en Briana Deane hadden al enige faam verworven door als identieke tweeling te trouwen met een... identieke tweeling. Nu doen ze er nog een schepje bovenop door samen zwanger te zijn. “We zijn dolgelukkig om dit nieuws met jullie te delen. Op genetisch vlak zullen onze kinderen broer of zus van elkaar zijn”, klinkt het in een post op Instagram.

In augustus 2018 stapten de vier tortelduifjes gezamenlijk in het huwelijksbootje. De dienst werd toen geleid door -jawel- een identieke tweeling. Beide koppels hadden elkaar een jaar eerder leren kennen op een tweelingenfestival in Twinsburg (Ohio).

Het dubbele huwelijksaanzoek vond plaats in het Twin Lakes State Park (Virginia), de plek waar hun eerste afspraakje plaatsgevonden had. Josh en Jeremy Salyers (34) hadden hun liefjes wijsgemaakt dat ze een reclamefilmpje voor het park zouden opnemen. Maar toen de regisseur “actie” riep, gingen de jongens op de knieën.

Voor Brittany en Briana (31) was het een kinderdroom die uitkwam. Bij Josh en Jeremy lag dat anders: zij hadden zich altijd voorgenomen om niet te trouwen, tenzij dan met een identieke tweeling.

Nu het effectief zo ver is, zijn ze helemaal gewonnen voor het idee. “We zouden graag ook zelf tweelingen hebben. Het absolute summum zou dan zijn dat ze allemaal op dezelfde dag geboren worden”, verklaarde Jeremy in de TLC-documentaire ‘Twinsane Wedding’.

De koppels zullen hun kinderen ook in hetzelfde huis grootbrengen. “We beseffen dat onze situatie voor de buitenwereld misschien een beetje vreemd overkomt, maar één lijn zal nooit overschreden worden: we zullen nooit aan partnerruil doen”, besluit Jeremy.