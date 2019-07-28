Hoeveel voor de hele stock? Mama koopt 1.500 paar schoenen voor minderbedeelden jv

28 juli 2019

13u04

Bron: NBC, Money 2 Het leukste van het web Carrie Jernigan (37) uit Arkansas nam haar dochter, Harper, mee naar de uitverkoop van een filiaal van de budget schoenenketen Payless. De twee gingen weer buiten met de hele stock van de winkel. Ze willen alle schoenen uitdelen aan minderbedeelden.

Jernigans negenjarige dochter Harper vond niks voor zichzelf in de Payless, maar zag wel een paar schoenen van Avengers voor een vriendje op school. “Ik wist dat hij dol was op de film Avengers en dus vroeg ik mama ze te mogen kopen voor hem”, zegt Harper. Ze kenden helaas niet de precieze maat van de knaap. “Als grap zei ik tegen de bediende: hoeveel voor alle andere schoenen hier?” zegt Carrie Jernigan, moeder van drie en advocate van beroep. “Zo veel waren het er niet, zo’n 300 paar, dacht ik.”

Maar het grapje werd plots heel realistisch, toen Payless - dat in de VS al haar 2.100 nog resterende winkels sluit - haar opbelde en een voorstel deed. Uiteindelijk kocht Jernigan effectief de hele stock van maar liefst 1.500 paar schoenen op. Naast de 350 paar die nog in de rekken stonden, was er inmiddels een nieuwe levering binnengekomen. Voorlopig bewaart ze die allemaal bij haar thuis tot ze de organisatie rond heeft om ze weg te geven.

Haar goede daad zorgde voor een sneeuwbaleffect. De lokale kerkgemeenschappen en middenstand stappen nu mee in een groot terug-naar-schoolproject op 10 augustus, met ook gratis kappersbeurten, oogtesten en andere dingen ter voorbereiding van het nieuwe schooljaar.