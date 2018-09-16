Hilarisch! Agenten posten vrolijke selfie op Instagramprofiel van gezochte jongen Arne Adriaenssens

16 september 2018

19u43

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 1 Het leukste van het web In Rotterdam hebben twee agenten zich geamusseerd met de telefoon van een jongen die voor hen op de vlucht was. Aangezien die niet vergrendeld was besloot het duo een vrolijke selfie op zijn Instagramprofiel te plaatsen.

Wie zegt dat de politie het internet niet ten volle benut, kent agenten Hendrik en Max van de Rotterdamse politie nog niet. Het tweetal achtervolgde donderdag een zekere Ilhan door de straten van de Nederlandse stad, maar die kon ontkomen. Tijdens de achtervolging liet de jongen wel zijn smartphone vallen. Aangezien die niet met een code vergrendeld was, konden de agenten het toestel zonder moeite openen.

Ze besloten een vrolijke selfie te nemen en die op het Instagramprofiel van Ilhan te plaatsen. "Je kan je melden bij het Bureau aan Prins Frederik Hendrikstraat in Rotterdam Noord", schrijven ze eronder. "We moeten wel toegeven dat je erg snel kan rennen." Later die dag zou ook een andere agent nog eens met de bewuste gsm op pad gaan. Hij postte een foto van zichzelf die de politiewagen voltankt op Instagram Stories.

Ilhan moet ondertussen bij de politie zijn langsgegaan, want er staan weer nieuwe foto's van hem op zijn profiel. We durven wel te gokken dat hij ondertussen toch een toegangscode heeft ingesteld.