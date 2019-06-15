Harry Potter-fans tot wel 10 uur (!) in de rij voor nieuwe spectaculaire rollercoaster

We did it! We rode #HagridsMotorbikeAdventure & it is a HUGE Wow! It's an ultra-dynamic (but not over-powering) coaster that has a LOT of different elements that add up to a superb ride experience. And you'll need to ride at least twice for the 2 seats! #WizardingWorldOrlando pic.twitter.com/ZJohA0Dsu6

VenessTravelMedia(@ VenessTravelMe1)